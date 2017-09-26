Sen. Fattman joins newly created Trails Caucus



State Senator Ryan C. Fattman (R-Webster) announced that he has joined the Massachusetts Legislative Trails Caucus. The caucus includes members of the state legislature in both chambers, and seeks to improve the trails system in the Commonwealth.



“Blackstone Valley is home to many state parks, forests, and trails. I am thrilled to join the Trails Caucus, and look forward to working with my colleagues on these issues in the legislature,” said Fattman.



The caucus was created by State Representative Chris Walsh (D-Framingham); it was formed to help improve how the trails system functions, acquires lands, and positively affects the communities in which they reside.



The Worcester Norfolk state senate district includes the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, Douglas State Park, Purgatory Chasm State Reservation, and the Southern New England Trunkline Trail.



For more information, please call State Senator Fattman’s office at 617-722-1420.

