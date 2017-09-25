Skip to main content

BVT Collects Donations for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sep 25, 2017 04:43PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Seen here with a sampling of donations is senior class historian James Lutton of Uxbridge, senior class advisor and English teacher Deanna Lefrancois, and senior NHS/NTHS president Zachary Bergeron of Blackstone

UPTON – A desire to help those in need combined with a bit of healthy competition galvanized the Blackstone Valley Tech community to collect donations and gather supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The National Honor Society (NHS), National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), and Class of 2018 teamed up with the Upton United Parish to host a donation drive that collected diapers, cash donations, and supplies to assemble cleaning kits for the victims of the historic storm.
 
Each homeroom was challenged to collect a complete cleaning kit filled with items like liquid laundry detergent, clothespins, heavy-duty trash bags, and cleaning wipes; a package of diapers; and raise cash donations. Thanks in part to the donation of 36 buckets and lids from the Bellingham Home Depot, the Engineering Technology students won the challenge and will receive a prize for their efforts.
 
In total, the school raised close to $1,000 in cash donations to aid the recovery efforts in addition to the diapers and cleaning kits being shipped to the victims.
 
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.


