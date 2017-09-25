BVT Collects Donations for Hurricane Harvey Relief
Sep 25, 2017 04:43PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson
Seen here with a sampling of donations is senior class historian James Lutton of Uxbridge, senior class advisor and English teacher Deanna Lefrancois, and senior NHS/NTHS president Zachary Bergeron of Blackstone
Each homeroom was challenged to collect a complete cleaning kit filled with items like liquid laundry detergent, clothespins, heavy-duty trash bags, and cleaning wipes; a package of diapers; and raise cash donations. Thanks in part to the donation of 36 buckets and lids from the Bellingham Home Depot, the Engineering Technology students won the challenge and will receive a prize for their efforts.
In total, the school raised close to $1,000 in cash donations to aid the recovery efforts in addition to the diapers and cleaning kits being shipped to the victims.
