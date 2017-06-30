Ken’s Quiz: The Canestrari Connection

Jun 30, 2017 06:00AM, Published by Kenneth Hamwey, Categories: Sports, In Print, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Community, Schools

Roger Canestrari Sr. was very visible at Bellingham High School on four fronts. Name them. Roger Sr. received a full scholarship to attend a top-notch Division 1 college. Name the school. True or False: Roger Sr. hit .520 and clouted six home runs his senior year at BHS. As BHS basketball coach, Roger Sr. directed a varsity squad in 1966 that had a player who scored 2,070 points in his Bellingham career without the benefit of a three-point shot. Name the player. Roger Sr. led BHS to a pair of Tri Valley League baseball titles. What were the years? Roger Jr. also earned a full scholarship to attend a Division 2 college. Name the school. True or False: Roger Jr. was a 1,000-point career scorer at BHS. During the 1982-83 school year, Roger Jr. was on a superb team at BHS. What was the sport and what did the team achieve? Roger Jr. enjoyed a memorable moment in his final regular-season basketball game. What happened? Roger Jr., like his father, played baseball. He was a first baseman, third baseman and pitcher. He was a three-year starter for BHS and competed for three seasons for the Milford Legion team. What was his batting average at BHS?

ANSWERS

Roger Sr. was a player, a coach, a teacher and an administrator (principal). Roger Sr. played basketball at Providence College and was a teammate of Len Wilkens, who enjoyed a pro career with the St. Louis Hawks. True. Glen Gariepy. The titles came in 1966 and 1968. He played basketball at Assumption College. True; he finished his BHS career with 1,037 points. The sport was basketball and the 1982-83 team was Tri Valley League champs, compiling an overall record of 17-3. Roger Jr. scored a career-high 39 points in his last regular-season game. Roger Jr. hit for a .350 career average while at BHS.

Bellingham High has had its share of athletes who followed their parents and became part of a father-son or mother-daughter combination. Or maybe it was a father-daughter, mother-son follow-up.One example that comes to mind quickly is Mike Reed and his son, John, who is wrapping up his high school career pitching for the baseball squad. Mike, who is chairman of the Bellingham School Committee, was a standout baseball player who competed at the Division 1 level during his undergraduate days at Princeton University.Another high-profile combo dates back to a father who excelled in the 1950s in baseball and basketball, and a son who was an all-star in both sports in the 1980s. Roger Canestrari and his son, Roger Jr., competed at a high-caliber level at BHS and used their basketball skills to earn scholarships. Roger Sr. played basketball at a highly-respected Division 1 college and Roger Jr. competed at a Division 2 school.This quiz devotes the first five questions to the father and the second half to the son. Try your luck!Scroll down to see how well you did!