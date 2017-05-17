DPW Flushing Mains in So. Bellingham
Water Main Flushing can affect water pressure while hydrants are flowing. Pressure drops should only last a short time when the hydrant is opened and being flushed, which is typically twenty minutes per hour.
Customers should not lose all water pressure. If they do, we have a valve closed that we think is open. If residents experience a complete loss of water pressure, they should contact the DPW at 508-966-5813 immediately.
Flushing can cause water discoloration. We recommend that customers check their water before doing any laundry. If rust stains appear on washed clothing, special iron removing detergent can be obtained free of charge from the DPW Office. (Warning: Do not try to bleach out stains. Bleach will set the stain and thereby ruin the fabric.)