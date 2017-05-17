DPW Flushing Mains in So. Bellingham



The Bellingham DPW’s water-main-flushing crew will be in the following areas for the next few days (beginning May 16): Pulaski Blvd (Harpin St to So Main St), Muron Ave, Taft Drive, Ernie Drive, Pine Grove Ave, Wrentham Road, Paine Street, Elbow Street, Irving Street, South Main Street (Elm Street to Scott St), Elm Street, Bellstone Drive, South Main Street (Elm Street to Pulaski Blvd), Harpin Street, Old Elm Street, Mann Street, Elvira Street, Oswego Street, Bliss Road, Oak Terrace, Archer Street, Stenson Street, Meadow Street, Woodland Road, Lowland Road, Winter Street (east), Gaby Lane, Paine Street (Gaby Ln to Atlanta St), Fairway Drive, Acorn Street, Rome Ave, Benelli Street, Empire Circle, Walnut Street,



Water Main Flushing can affect water pressure while hydrants are flowing. Pressure drops should only last a short time when the hydrant is opened and being flushed, which is typically twenty minutes per hour.



Customers should not lose all water pressure. If they do, we have a valve closed that we think is open. If residents experience a complete loss of water pressure, they should contact the DPW at 508-966-5813 immediately.



Flushing can cause water discoloration. We recommend that customers check their water before doing any laundry. If rust stains appear on washed clothing, special iron removing detergent can be obtained free of charge from the DPW Office. (Warning: Do not try to bleach out stains. Bleach will set the stain and thereby ruin the fabric.)



