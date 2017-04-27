Bellingham Library Announces May News & Events
Apr 27, 2017 08:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: In Print, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Community, Schools
“Enlighten Bellingham” Program Is in Full SwingFrom March through September the library is offering the community a variety of programs for people of all ages under the “Enlighten Bellingham” program. We are one of six libraries, three in Massachusetts and three in Maine, that, because of our science programming, were chosen as pilot libraries by The Maine State Library, The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and Cornerstones of Science, a Maine nonprofit. The goal for the initiative is for the pilot libraries to create a field-tested, replicable science literacy method that can be used to enable their public libraries to become skilled STEM facilitators. The project seeks to empower public libraries to build their science capacity so that they can connect their communities to engaging and meaningful informal science and technology experiences, equipment, books, media and the scientific community. We have chosen the topic of Environmental Literacy and will be offering programs on alternative energy, recycling and water resources.
May’s Program Theme: Saving Energy
• Saving Energy & Money through the Mass Save® Residential Energy Efficiency Programs: Monday, May 15, at 6:30 pm. Join Brenda Pike from National Grid for a presentation and Q & A session for residents on how Mass Save programs can help you save money and energy, while making your home more comfortable. Mass Save has something for everyone, and Brenda will review the offerings for single-family homes, multi-family homes, income-eligible residents, and new construction. She will also walk you through the home energy assessment, which installs no-cost LED light bulbs, low-flow showerheads, and thermostats; personalized recommendations will be given for available rebates on insulation, air sealing, heating systems, and more. Registration preferred but not necessary.
• Solar for Kids: Tuesdays after school in May, 2:45–3:45 pm; for grades 4-9.
• Solar Electricity for Your Home: Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 pm. Join Mike Kelley of Mass Renewables, a Bellingham solar installation company, to learn all about solar energy. He will discuss solar technology, the growth of the industry and the important things a homeowner should consider before choosing to “go solar,” including installation criteria, purchasing vs. leasing, financing options, taxes, and other benefits. There will be time for Q & A. Registration is preferred but not necessary.
• Sign up for our Community Science Fair, to be held in August, when summer reading registration starts. Details to follow.
• 1000 Books Before Kindergarten—date & time to be announced.
• Tiny Houses Presentation—June 19, 6:30 pm
• Water Quality for Kids—Tuesdays after school in June
• Freshwater Fish of New England & Restoring Our Local Watershed—Monday, July 17, 7 pm
May Events• PJ Masks Party—Thursday, May 25, 4-5 pm. For PJ Masks fans of any age. Bring your superpowers, or pick some up at the library; join us for a super fun PJ Masks Party. Please register.
• NEW: Writers’ Group for Adults—Monday, May 8, at 6:30 pm. Writers, readers, listeners—come join us. The Bellingham Library, in partnership with local area writers Amy Bartelloni and Marjorie Turner Hollman, welcomes the public to come join us for monthly evenings of reading and listening. Come hear what local writers are working on. Come share what you’re working on! Works of fiction or non-fiction are all welcome. Reading limit is 9 minutes per reader, with a brief opportunity for personal, positive-only comments. We plan to meet monthly on the second Monday of each month. If the library is closed for a holiday we will reschedule. Please register.
• Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, beginning on May 10, at 5 and 5:45 pm. Would you like a personal introduction to resources available at the library? Do you need more time with a librarian than you can get over the phone or if you just walk in? Book a Librarian sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services, such as learning to use a computer, tablet, email or the Internet; downloading eBooks and audiobooks; researching a topic; discovering new books and authors to read and enjoy; business, nonprofit or genealogy help; or other topics that you define. Please register.
Regular Events for Children• Mondays, 2:30-4 pm—Mondays in the Middle. For students in grades 4-7. Drop by the Community Room after school for video games, board games, laptops, and homework.
• Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:05 and 10:50 am, Ring-A-Ding. For ages 0–5. Drop in. Note: No session on May 23.
• Tuesdays at 1:15 and 4:15 pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 10:10 and 11 am—Alphabits. (through May 18). Please register. Alphabits Graduation during classes the week of May 15.
• Tuesdays, at 11:35 am, and Wednesdays, at 9:35 am—Book Babies. For ages 0-23 months. Please register.
• Tuesdays, 2:30-4 pm—Totally Awesome Tuesdays. For grades 4-7. Drop by after school for video games, board games, laptops and more.
• Wednesdays, 2:30–4 pm—Wednesday Crafternoons. For grades 4-7. Drop by for a craft after school on Wednesdays. There will also be video games, board games, laptops and more. Drop in, no registration required.
• Wednesdays, 4–5 pm—Lego Club, for all ages. Drop in.
• Thursdays, at 1:15 pm (through May 18)—Wild Things Story Time. For ages 3-5. This story time will feature a different wild animal each week! It will feature 3-4 stories per week along with activities/a craft. Please register.
• Fridays, at 11:35 am, and Saturdays, at 10 am—Babygarten (through May 13). For pre-walking babies and their caregivers. Babygarten believes that reading to babies is one of the most important components of child-rearing; it can contribute to virtually every aspect of growth and development. Most important, however, is the emotional bond that is nurtured by a reading ritual. Babygarten is an educational curriculum for caregivers and their babies from birth to toddlerhood. The classes teach parents how and why to read to babies. The classes involve songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and preliteracy skills. Please register one time for this six-week class. For more information about Babygarten, visit http://www.babygarten.com.
• Monday, May 22, at 4:15 pm—Magic School Bus. For ages 4-8. Each month, we will show a different Magic School Bus video and do a related experiment/craft/activity. Please register.
• Wednesdays, at 12:30 pm—Picnic Stories on the Town Common (weather permitting). Note: No session on May 31.
Events for TeensTeen Room Activities (grades 6-12)—Looking for something to do after school? Stop by the Teen Room every day after school, 2–5 pm (10:45 am on early release days). Use computers, play on the WiiU® and XBox® One, play board games, and create craft projects with your friends.
Mother/Daughter Book Club, Monday, May 22, at 6:30 pm. For mothers & daughters (grades 5-7). Looking for a way to bond? Join the library’s Mother/Daughter Book Club. Each month, a mother/daughter pair selects a book that the group will read. Check library website for details. Please register if this is your first time attending.
Events for Adults• Monday, May 1, 6:30 pm—Book Discussion Group. New members welcome; drop in
• Monday, May 8, at 7 pm, Friends of the Library Meeting.
• Monday, May 8, at 6 pm—Coloring for Adults; drop in.
• Thursday, May 11, 7 pm— Library Board of Trustees Meeting.
• Thursdays, 6:30 pm—Bellingham Skein Artists Adult Knitting Group; drop in.
The Library is open Monday—Thursday, 10 am—8 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am—5 pm (closed on Sundays). Note: The Library will be closed on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day Holiday.