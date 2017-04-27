In the May 2017 Print Edition
Apr 27, 2017
There is one seat open on the Planning Board for a term of 3 years. Incumbent William F. O’Connell, Jr. is facing off against James Dunlea, who also sits on the Zoning Board of Appeals. In the School Committee race, both Lori Colombo and previous School Committee member Francis Cartier are facing off for the single 3-year seat.
There is no contest for the 1-year Selectman’s seat—two openings, two candidates; same goes for the Library Board of Trustees. The two people running unopposed for the two 1-year Selectman seats are Michael Connor and Cynthia McNulty. (Connor is a former Selectmen who resigned last year while seeking the position of school athletic director, a position for which he was, in fact, hired. According to www.mass.gov/ethics, he may serve as Selectmen as long as certain guidelines are followed.) The Library Board of Trustees candidates who are shoe-ins are Laura Howard and Rebekah Tracy.
Please remember to vote on Tuesday, May 2, at Bellingham High School.
Starrett Signs with Edmonton Oilers of NHL - Apr 28, 2017 08:00AM
On April 10, top-notch USAF Academy goalie Shane Starrett agreed to a 2-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, making him the first player from Bellingham to sign a pro hockey contract. Read More »
Proposed Active Adult Community Hinges on Rezoning Vote - Apr 28, 2017 08:00AM
Residents recently got a glimpse of what Ron Bonvie’s proposed active adult community would comprise, but also heard from local legend news media legend Susan Wornick. Read More »
Ken’s Quiz: BHS Coaches, Past & Present - Apr 28, 2017 08:00AM
Coaches are an integral part of any athletic program. This month’s quiz is about Bellingham High’s coaches, past & present. The main theme focuses on recalling who preceded specific coaches. Read More »
Bellingham Library Announces May News & Events - Apr 28, 2017 08:00AM
The Bellingham Public Library is just about back in full swing, after repairs to the Community Room and the recarpeting of the Children's Room. Read all about May events and other news Read More »
COA Announces May News & Events - Apr 28, 2017 08:00AM
Learn to take control of your health with a free workshop, Chronic Pain Self-Management (participants will receive the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain”) & other events in May. Read More »
