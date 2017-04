In the May 2017 Print Edition

Apr 27, 2017 08:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: In Print, Sports, County+State, Business, MUNICIPAL, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Community, Schools

May is town election month, and this year, there are three contested races: the 3-year Selectman's seat, and one seat each on the Planning Board and the School committee. The three people running for the 3-year seat on the Board of Selectmen are the two incumbents, Michael J. Soter and Donald Martinis, and former building inspector Stuart Leclair.There is one seat open on the Planning Board for a term of 3 years. Incumbent William F. O'Connell, Jr. is facing off against James Dunlea, who also sits on the Zoning Board of Appeals. In the School Committee race, both Lori Colombo and previous School Committee member Francis Cartier are facing off for the single 3-year seat.There is no contest for the 1-year Selectman's seat—two openings, two candidates; same goes for the Library Board of Trustees. The two people running unopposed for the two 1-year Selectman seats are Michael Connor and Cynthia McNulty. (Connor is a former Selectmen who resigned last year while seeking the position of school athletic director, a position for which he was, in fact, hired. According to www.mass.gov/ethics , he may serve as Selectmen as long as certain guidelines are followed.) The Library Board of Trustees candidates who are shoe-ins are Laura Howard and Rebekah Tracy.