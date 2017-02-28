Charles River Bank Donates to Mendon’s 350th Anniversary Celebration
Shown (L-R) are Mendon 350th Committee Members AJ Byrne and Jonathan Dudley, Charles River Bank President/CEO Jack Hamilton and Assistant VP/Mendon Branch Officer Ann Gonyea, and Mendon 350th Committee members Kevin Rudden and Dick Ferrucci.
(Medway) Charles River Bank recently made a donation to the Mendham Brush Association for Mendon’s 350th Anniversary Celebration as the sole sponsor for the Block Party being held in August. To commemorate this anniversary milestone, Mendon is hosting a variety of different events over the next year including a Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration, Town Clean Up, a Formal Birthday Celebration, Block Party and a Parade. The Block Party will be held on Saturday, August 26th from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm along Main Street and Maple Street. Charles River Bank will also participate in the 350th Anniversary Parade on Sunday, September 24th at 1:00pm beginning on Maple Street. Visit www.mendon350.com for more information.
The Mendham Brush Association is a non-profit community organization committed to promoting public spirit and cooperation in Mendon and the surrounding communities. Members are also known as Mendon Brothers of the Brush. The group was founded in 1967 as a way to help celebrate Mendon’s 300th Anniversary. Similar to this year’s 350th celebration, they were an integral part of planning and organizing events for the town’s anniversary back in the 1960’s.
“We are very excited to take this role in celebrating Mendon’s 350th Anniversary. As a local community bank, we are proud to sponsor the Block Party to help commemorate this milestone. The Block Party is sure to be an exciting and fun event for everyone in our community,” said Charles River Bank President and CEO Jack Hamilton, who is also a proud resident of Mendon.
Charles River Bank—with assets of $235 million—was founded in 1915, and continues to offer a wide range of individual and business banking services. The Bank's Main Office is located at 70 Main Street in Medway, and new state-of-the-art branches are located on the Bellingham/Franklin town line on Route 140 and in Mendon at 1 Hastings Street, at the intersection of Rte. 16 and North Avenue. Charles River Bank also operates a branch in Medway High School that serves as an educational facility and full-service branch. In 2016, Charles River Bank contributed more than $40,000 to community non-profit organizations.
