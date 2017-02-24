FUSF to Host Mar. 12 Discussion on Proposed Constitutional Amendment



Feb 24, 2017 11:02AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: County+State, Life+Leisure, Community, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Franklin Universalist Society in Franklin (FUSF)

FUSF to discuss proposed constitutional amendment ensuring rights for people, not corporations



The First Universalist Society in Franklin (FUSF) hosts the March 12 installment in its forum and speaker series, entitled “Legalize Democracy,” from 12 to 1: 30 p.m. Please feel free to join us beforehand for our Souper Sunday (potluck) from 11 a.m. to noon. John Emmitt, member of FUSF, will present the documentary "Legalize Democracy" and hold a discussion afterward.



The movement for constitutional reforms that would end what organizers call “corporate rule” has arrived in the chambers of the 115th Congress. On January 15, members of the U.S. House of Representatives joined Move to Amend (movetoammend.com) by announcing their sponsorship of the “We the People Amendment,” which clearly and unequivocally states that rights recognized under the Constitution belong to human beings only, and not to government-created artificial legal entities such as corporations and limited liability companies; and political campaign spending is not a form of speech protected under the First Amendment.



“It’s time to establish once and for all that corporations are not people, money is not free speech, and our elections and public policy-making process are not for sale to the highest corporate bidders,” said lead sponsor Rep. Rick Nolan (Minnesota) in announcing the amendment. “It’s time to take the molding and shaping of public policy out of corporate boardrooms, away from corporate lobbyists, and give it back to the American people. We must divert Congress’ focus away from the corporate interests of millionaires and billionaires and return it back to creating good-paying jobs and rebuilding our middle class.”



George Friday, a co-founder for Move to Amend, agreed, saying: “Today, members of Congress join a movement that insists on the fundamental equality of all Americans, and that rejects the idea that the corporate class should have special protections against We the People.”



The Move to Amend coalition was formed in 2009 in preparation for the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision. Today, the coalition of over 425,000 people and hundreds of organizations has helped to pass over 700 resolutions in municipalities and local governments across the country calling on the state and federal governments to adopt this amendment. Eighteen state legislatures have passed similar resolutions.



The Move to Amend coalition makes a point of differentiating themselves from the other proposals that have come forward in response to Citizens United. "The Citizens United decision is not the cause, it is a symptom of the systemic problem of the Courts extending constitutional rights under the 1st, 4th, 5th, and 14th Amendments to corporations,” stated Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap, Move to Amend National Director. “Americans have voted for an amendment to outlaw corporate personhood over 300 times, in liberal and conservative communities alike. The message is clear: we must stop giving away our Constitutional rights to corporations and we must remove big money and special interests from the legal and political process entirely."





First Universalist Society in Franklin