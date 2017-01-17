State Officials Support Small Business Weekend



Jan 17, 2017 04:32PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: County+State, Life+Leisure, Community, Today, Business, MUNICIPAL

Rep. Kuros, Sen. Fattman, MACC President Laura O'Callaghan and F.W. Webb's Janice Phillips

Resolution for Small Business Weekend Encourages Shopping on “Main Street” Bellingham - State Senator Ryan C. Fattman (R-Webster) and State Representative Kevin J. Kuros (R-Uxbridge) visited local businesses with Milford Area Chamber of Commerce President Laura O’Callaghan on Small Business Saturday to show their support for local store owners in the Blackstone Valley and Metro West area.



Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, and is meant to celebrate and recognize the important economic impact small businesses have on our communities by encouraging consumers to shop at local small businesses. Stops included on the tour were made at Interstate Battery & Sport Clips, MassRenewables, and FW Webb.



"Every year, the big box retailers get a tremendous amount of attention on Black Friday," said Rep. Kevin Kuros "and online retailers get the focus on Cyber Monday. It's so important that Small Business Saturday continues to shine a light on local businesses, which create two thirds of all jobs in the United States. I encourage everyone to shop small, shop local whenever possible."



Additionally, both Fattman and Kuros signed onto a resolution urging area residents to shop at local businesses this past weekend. The resolution officially established the weekend after Thanksgiving as Small Business Weekend in Massachusetts.



I would like to thank Senator Fattman and Representative Kuros for taking the time to visit some Milford Area Chamber of Commerce members with me on Small Business Saturday. It is vital to buy from local small businesses in our communities; it strengthens the economy, creates jobs, increases tax revenue for our towns, better personalized service and so much more. The chamber is proud to support our local businesses, we make a conscious effort to purchase products and services locally,” said Milford Area Chamber of Commerce President Laura O’Callaghan



Both Fattman and Kuros believe that a public awareness campaign will help increase revenue for local businesses, which will in turn help increase employment opportunities. Three out of every four new jobs are created by small business. Small Business Weekend was established to help educate the public about the vital role small businesses play in our state’s economy and encourage more consumers to choose local over big box retailers during the holiday season.



“One of the most important jobs of the legislature is to work with all interested parties to address business issues such as mandates, regulations, and tax burdens on small businesses to make Massachusetts a more business friendly state,” said Fattman.





