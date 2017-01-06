January at the Public Library

Jan 06, 2017 02:45PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Schools, In Print, Life+Leisure, Community, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Library Community Room Update

January Events

Snow Crafts—Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 pm (for ages 4 and up). Choose from a selection of snow craft ideas; make one or all. Please register.

Paw Patrol Party—Thursday, Jan. 26, at 4 pm (for any age). We’ll start off reading a Paw Patrol story, and then you will be able to go to various stations of Paw Patrol games, crafts, activities, etc. Please register.

Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, 5 and 5:45 pm. Would you like a personal introduction to resources available at the library? Do you need more time with a librarian than you can get over the phone or if you just walk in? Book a Librarian sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services, such as learning to use a computer, tablet, email or the Internet; downloading eBooks and audiobooks; researching a topic; discovering new books and authors to read and enjoy; business, nonprofit or genealogy help; or other topics you define. Please register.

Regular Events for Children

Mondays in the Middle—Mondays, 2:30-4 pm—(for students in grades 4-7). Drop by the Children’s Program Room after school for video games, board games, laptops, and homework.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors—Mondays Jan. 9 and 23, 6:30-7:30 pm. Please register.

Ring-A-Ding—Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:05 and 10:50 am, starting Jan. 10, for ages 0–5, in the Teen Room. Since space limits us to the first 50 people, we ask that you attend only one session per week.

Alphabits—Tuesdays, 1:15 and 4:15 pm; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:10 and 11 am, starting January 17th, returns! Please register!

Book Babies—Tuesdays, 11:35 am, and Wednesdays, 9:35 am, starting Jan. 17th. For ages 0–23 months. Please register.

Crafternoons—Tuesdays, 2:30-4 pm (for grades 4-7 only). Drop by after school for a craft, video games, board games, laptops and more.

Wicked Awesome Wednesdays—Wednesdays, 2:30-4 pm (for grades 4-7). Video games, board games, laptops and more. Meet your friends for a fun afternoon. Drop in, no registration required.

Lego Club—Wednesdays, 4 pm (all ages).

Wild Things Story Time—Thursdays starting Jan. 19, 1:15 pm (for ages 3-5). Features 3-4 stories about a different wild animal each week along with activities/a craft. Please register.

Babygarten—Fridays, 11:35 am, and Saturdays, 10 am, starting Jan. 20 (for pre-walking babies and their caregivers). Babygarten believes that reading to babies is one of the most important components of child-rearing; it can contribute to virtually every aspect of growth and development. Most important, however, is the emotional bond that is nurtured by a reading ritual. Babygarten is an educational curriculum for caregivers and their babies from birth to toddlerhood. The classes teach parents how and why to read to babies, and involve songs, rhymes and activities that help babies with language acquisition and preliteracy skills. Please register one time for this six-week class. Find more information about Babygarten at www.babygarten.com.

Magic School Bus—Monday, Jan. 23, 4:15 pm (for ages 4-8). Watch a different Magic School Bus video and do a related experiment/craft/activity. Please register.

Events for Teens

Teen Room Activities—Looking for something to do after school? Stop by the Teen Room every day after school from 2–5 pm, and use computers, play on the WiiU and XBox One, play board games, and create craft projects with your friends (for grades 6-12).

YA Book Lovers Book Club —Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30 pm (for teens and adults). If you like to read and talk about teen literature, then join us for fun discussions and a snack. Read from different genres chosen by group members. Please register if this is your first time attending. January’s book is The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. Copies will be available at the library.

Mother/Daughter Book Club—Monday, Jan. 23, 6:30 pm (for mothers and daughters in grades 5-7) Each month, a mother/daughter pair selects a book that the group will read. January’s book is Class Is Not Dismissed! by Gitty Daneshvari. Copies are available at the library. Please register if this is your first time attending.

Events for Adults

Book Discussion Group—Mon., Jan. 9, at 3 and 6:30 pm; new members welcome. Pick the session that best meets your schedule. Drop in.

Friends of the Library—Mon., Jan. 9, at 7 pm.

Coloring for Adults—Mon., Jan. 9, at 6 pm; drop in.

Library Board of Trustees—Thurs., Jan. 12, 7 pm.

Bellingham Skein Artists—Thursdays, 6:30 pm. Adult Knitting Group; drop in.

Happy New Year! Make a New Year’s resolution to be a wise consumer of Internet news and information. Let’s all be more thoughtful about what we share online. Read the library director’s article with information and tips, "Be a Savvy Consumer of News & More--Repairs have begun to the Community Room and Community Room kitchen; the work will take an estimated 8–12 weeks. The room should be available by mid-January. We ask for your patience while we work through the details, and we remain very thankful that no one was injured. The library staff looks forward to continuing to offer services and programs to the Bellingham Community. The room will not be available for booking by outside groups until we have an exact reopen date.Because we don’t know the exact date of the reopening of the Community Room, please check the library calendar for updated details on January events; many of them may be cancelled, rescheduled, or moved to a different area of the library.