January News & Events at the Bellingham Senior Center



Jan 06, 2017 02:23PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Community, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Bellingham Senior Center

TRIAD Meeting—On Thursday, Jan. 5, 11 am, the next meeting of TRIAD, the partnership between seniors, local businesses, public safety departments, and the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office will be held. Learn more about how to prevent scams, fraud and abuse and pick up your free File of Life. Anyone who signs up by 8:30 am on Jan. 5 will receive a light lunch free of charge. Please join us.



Blood Pressure Clinic—Monday, Jan. 9, 10 am–12 pm. Take part in the BOH-sponsored clinic with Nurse Trish at 40 Blackstone St., Bellingham. No appointment needed.



Massage Therapy—Enjoy all the benefits of a great massage by Dennis Nowak right here at the Center, by appointment. A 20-minute session is $10 for those 60+ years old. Sign up in advance; health forms must be filled out. Dennis will be here on Monday, Jan. 9 and 23. Call 508-966-0398.



Bellingham COA News—The next COA meeting is on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 pm. Drop in to learn more about the services and programs available for you here. Refreshments are served and an attendance prize is awarded. Director Laura DeMattia retired and we’re welcoming a new director this month. We wish Laura happiness on the next phase of her journey. We’re looking forward to meeting and working with our new director. Plans for an event to introduce our new director to the community are underway.



Seniors for Seniors Dental Program—Dental Assisting students from Blackstone Valley Tech High School will visit us on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 am, to give a presentation on several dental topics, including medication effects on the oral cavity, the importance of good oral hygiene, periodontal disease and its effects, proper denture care, the mouth-body connection, nutrition, and oral cancer.



The students research each subject and develop a comprehensive table clinic for presentation. Information is presented verbally through informative literature and with the students engaging their audience through interactive activities, demonstrations and game trivia.

Please join us for this great free community service provided by area students. Call 508-966-0398 to reserve your spot. Advance sign-up is encouraged.



Bereavement Support—The group will meet on Thursday, Jan. 12 and 26, at 11:15 am. Join with others who have experienced a similar loss. Over time, you will talk, listen, and heal. You are invited to attend as many or as few of the meetings as you wish. Our Bereavement Group Leader is resident Kay Page. If you think you may be interested in coming to the Bereavement Support Group, please call our Center at 508-966-0398 and we will take your name and number. This group is funded by a state grant administered by MA Association for Councils on Aging and Senior Center Directors.



“Out of the Mouth” of Babes: Exploring the thinking of 5 year olds—When most 5- and 6-year-olds construct things, dramatize stories, sculpt in Play-Doh®, paint, draw, or write, they might think of it as play. But in the Bellingham Elementary Schools, students try to communicate their thinking and understanding through such play. Representatives from the Bellingham Public Schools are scheduled to give a presentation at the Bellingham Senior Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 am, describing the wonderfully expressive ways our very young Bellingham citizens are communicating their thinking.



After the presentation, Bellingham seniors will be invited to learn more about how they can become further involved in the community by partnering with the kindergarteners and first-graders of Bellingham while they work to communicate their thinking. All are welcome to attend this presentation to learn more about this educational program designed to benefit all of Bellingham. (See article on page 13 for details.)



Foxwoods Casino Day Trip—Depart Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:45 am, for one of our favorite day-trip getaways. Package includes a $10 free food coupon, $10 in free bets, and a chance for a free trip. Return around 5 pm. Cost is $22/pp. including the driver’s tip.



Zentangle®—Join Cindy O’Brien, a certified Zentangle teacher and local resident who will visit the Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 10 am–12 pm, to hold an introductory class in this beautiful art form. During the first hour, she’ll teach you the techniques; then you create and take home a design to color. Normally this class is $25/pp, including materials. Because of the generous funding of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation, the first ten seniors who sign up in advance will pay a reduced rate of $10 each. Call 508-966-0398 to register; your payment will hold your space.



Seasonal Arrangement Workshop—Tuesday, Jan. 19, 6 pm. Brian’s Country Greenery will offer a class on seasonal arrangements, called “The Forecast Calls for Cold with Snowmen”; it will incorporate the use of seasonal greenery and small objects to make a meaningful statement of winter cheer. Brian donates his time and talent; workshop materials cost just $15. The first six people to sign up will pay a reduced fee of $10 thanks to a grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Foundation. Stop by or call 508-966-0398 to get your name on the list as soon as possible.



Versatile Chicken Presentation—Students from Tri-County Regional’s Culinary Arts Program will host a cooking demonstration at the Senior Center on Monday, Jan. 23, 9:30—11 am. These chefs-in-training are eager to share their knowledge with the public. Their presentation, “Versatile Chicken,” will cover recipes for chicken soup, a chicken salad sandwich, baked chicken with potato and veggie, and chicken breast on salad. All recipes observe dietary restrictions on salts and carbohydrates; best practices and food safety will be covered. This is a free class limited to 10, so advance sign-up is required; call 508-966-0398.



Birthday Party—This month’s lunch is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, at 12 p.m. A ham buffet for $9/pp. is planned. This catered event will include mashed potatoes, vegetable, bread and butter, and birthday cake and ice cream. Everyone with a January birthday will receive a gift. Reservations must be accompanied by payment; no refund if you cancel after 4 pm on Jan. 24. All residents 90+ are invited free with a reservation during their birthday month. This month’s birthday cake has been donated by Franklin Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Supportive Day Program—The Friendship Club runs Mon—Fri, 9 am–3 pm. Members from one to five days per week. Healthful snacks and lunch are included each day. This is a fee-for-service program; cost is $35 per day. Enjoyment, conversation, and gentle exercise are part of every day. Prospective clients may sample the program on a trial basis for one day at no charge. If you’re caring for someone who is frail, often on their own, or has dementia or low vision, contact us. Transportation is available at no additional cost for residents. Call 508-657-2711 for more info.



EMHOP-Elder Mental Health Outreach Program—If you know someone struggling with anxiety or depression, or you have other similar concerns, a program is now available that provides outreach, assessment and evaluation services for residents age 60 and over. Mental Health Coordinator Gail Bourassa will work with us to assist seniors and provide services or make referrals to an agency for continued treatment. The goal of the project is to help older adults get back to being able to participate in the community or social activities that they choose. In Bellingham, please call 508-657-2710 or 508-657-2708 for more information or to make a referral.



C.H.O.R.E . . . Handyman Service

This program provides minor repairs to your home by an honest, reliable, experienced handyman at a modest rate, or no cost to you, depending on your gross income. You are asked to pay for the materials needed for your repair. Priority is given to low-income households and repairs that address safety and health concerns. We take care of routine household repairs and also the installation of new items such as carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, grab-bars in the bath area. For a flyer or to request service, call 508-966-0398. Sponsored by the Bellingham Council on Aging with formula grant funding from the State Office of Elder Affairs.





