A Bellingham Christmas Story
Dec 29, 2016 04:04PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print, Community, Today
Ron Eldredge and Jisiah Richet
“I was going to go to Aruba on December 4th, so I was running around doing errands on the 3rd—going to the Bellingham Post Office, and to the Bellingham Stop & Shop," explained Eldredge. “When I got home that afternoon, I noticed that the $512 in cash that had been in my pocket with an elastic around it was missing. It was the cash I was taking to Aruba the next day. I frantically went looking in my truck; I also went back to the post office, but it was closed. Then I called the Bellingham Stop & Shop and said to the lady who answered the phone, “I know this is probably a stupid question, but did anybody turn in $500 and change with an elastic band around it?”
The lady chuckled, and said, “As a matter of fact someone did—her name is Jisiah Richet and she works here. I replied, “Are you kidding me? I’m on my way!”
I got there and Jisiah identified me as “the guy” (who had lost the money). I gave her a big hug and thanked her for turning in the money and basically saving my Aruba trip. She wouldn’t take a cash reward, so I told her I would get her a sweatshirt from Aruba.
“I just want to thank Jisiah again for doing the right thing. I would like to wish her a Merry Christmas [although I realize the paper will come out after Christmas] and a Happy New Year, with a special thank you shout-out!”
Eldredge has since reported that he did indeed have a nice vacation, and he did bring back an Aruba sweatshirt to thank Jisiah for returning his money. If this isn’t the quintessential Christmas story, I don’t know what is.