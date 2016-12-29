A Bellingham Christmas Story



Dec 29, 2016 04:04PM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print, Community, Today

Ron Eldredge and Jisiah Richet

At a time when so much of our public discourse is negative, unpleasant and even sometimes downright rude, it’s heartwarming to know that there are still honest, kind people in this world who choose to do the right thing. Ron Eldredge of Mendon let the Bellingham Bulletin know that he’d had just such an experience.



“I was going to go to Aruba on December 4th, so I was running around doing errands on the 3rd—going to the Bellingham Post Office, and to the Bellingham Stop & Shop," explained Eldredge. “When I got home that afternoon, I noticed that the $512 in cash that had been in my pocket with an elastic around it was missing. It was the cash I was taking to Aruba the next day. I frantically went looking in my truck; I also went back to the post office, but it was closed. Then I called the Bellingham Stop & Shop and said to the lady who answered the phone, “I know this is probably a stupid question, but did anybody turn in $500 and change with an elastic band around it?”



The lady chuckled, and said, “As a matter of fact someone did—her name is Jisiah Richet and she works here. I replied, “Are you kidding me? I’m on my way!”



I got there and Jisiah identified me as “the guy” (who had lost the money). I gave her a big hug and thanked her for turning in the money and basically saving my Aruba trip. She wouldn’t take a cash reward, so I told her I would get her a sweatshirt from Aruba.



“I just want to thank Jisiah again for doing the right thing. I would like to wish her a Merry Christmas [although I realize the paper will come out after Christmas] and a Happy New Year, with a special thank you shout-out!”



Eldredge has since reported that he did indeed have a nice vacation, and he did bring back an Aruba sweatshirt to thank Jisiah for returning his money. If this isn’t the quintessential Christmas story, I don’t know what is.



Bellingham Stop & Shop