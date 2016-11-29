Bellingham Senior Center Announces December News & Events

Nov 29, 2016 06:00AM, Published by Pamela Johnson, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print, Community, Today, MUNICIPAL, Seniors

Earn a Break on your Property Tax

Elder Service Group Happenings

December Events

—Thursday, Dec. 1, 11 am. Learn more about how to prevent scams, fraud and abuse. For those who sign up by 8:30 am on Dec. 1, a light lunch will be provided at no cost. Also, pick up your free File of Life. Please join us. Senior Luncheon —The Bellingham and Franklin Lions Clubs will sponsor a senior luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 3 , for all senior citizens in both towns at the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone Street. There will be two sittings—11 am and 1 pm. Space is limited; seniors should call or sign up at either senior center to reserve a seat. For a ride, Bellingham residents are asked to call 508-657-2709.

Find out more about how the Bellingham Property Tax Work-Off Program operates. Pick up your application at the Senior Center for the new program year (Dec. 1, 2016—Nov 30, 2017). Earn up to $1,000 off your property tax bill while helping the town.New opportunities are available at Bellingham High Athletic Department including play-by-play announcers, scorekeepers, game photographers, gate and door attendants, and more. To find out more about these available roles contact BHS Athletic Director Michael Connor at 508-966-4283.For more information on the town-funded Senior and Veteran Tax Work-Off Program or to pick up an application, call the Senior Center (Intake Site) at 508-966-0398.The next dinner is scheduled for Dec. 6, including beef stew with rolls, a salad and dessert. Sign up at the Senior Center.Dues letters will be going out soon with the 2017 schedule of meals and event dates, so please be prompt getting your dues returned by Jan. 1. A great deal has been done over the past year to improve the Senior Center and help make it a welcoming place to come and meet friends.If you’re struggling to heat your home, call the senior center, the town’s intake site for the So. Middlesex Opportunity Council Fuel Assistance Program for all ages. Eligibility is determined by gross household income. You may also qualify for electricity discounts and weatherization programs. Intake for the program runs until the end of April 2017. Stop by or call for more information.Supplemental Fuel Assistance is also available through the town; applications are available at the Senior Center, Town Clerk’s Office, and Community Development Office, 2 Mechanic St. For additional information call the Bellingham Community Development Office, 508-657-2890.Cooking Class—On Dec. 5, 2:30 pm, Whole Foods Market’s Healthy Eating Specialist Dawn Berthelette will conduct part 2 of Supporting a Healthy Brain—You Are What You Beet, Let Them Beet Cake and Cold Beet and Ginger Salad. Dawn will cover the benefits of eating brain-healthy foods and give simple tips and suggestions on how to incorporate more of these whole foods into the diet in order to promote a cognitive function. There’s no fee for the class, but size is limited to 10 so advance sign-up is required by calling 508-966-0398.—Judy and Leland Katz provide free, unbiased, confidential counseling on all aspects of health insurance to anyone on Medicare on Tuesdays by appointment as well as on Monday Dec. 5. Call 508-966-0398 and ask for a SHINE appointment at the Bellingham Senior Center or call the Regional SHINE Office at 508-422-9931.