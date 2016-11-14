Skip to main content

Pumpkin Chukin Participation Is Incentive for Good Grades

Nov 14, 2016 03:22PM, Published by Amy Bartelloni, Categories: Life+Leisure, Schools, Community

7th grade teacher Jeffrey Grupposo, Omar Wenger from Wenger's Farm, 7th grade teacher & event organizer Robin Ambler, and participants Victoria Taylor and Ryanne Haynes

captions & photos by Amy Bartelloni

Thursday, October 20th, was the date of the annual Pumpkin Chunkin event at Bellingham Memorial Middle School.  Seventh-grade teacher and organizer Lisa Powers noted that students have to be in good academic standing to participate, something that serves as an incentive for keeping their grades up. 

This year, forty-four catapults of all sizes were built and lined up on the field behind the school, and parents were invited to come and watch the fun.  Mrs. Powers estimates the event had an 85-90% participation rate for the seventh grade, which she hopes is a good science-related activity, as well as a family fun event. Wenger's Farm of Bellingham donated the pumpkins, and each team took turns launching them across the field.
Teammates Grace Allie, Olivia Corshia, and Charlotte MacGregor

 

Teammates Chloe Enright and Olivia Olson ready to launch


Teammates Aidan Daly, Patrick Randazzo, Jameson Eldridge, and Gavin Elder ready to launch

