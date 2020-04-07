Bellingham Policies Geared to Minimizing Spread of COVID-19

Municipal Center

Police Department





It is impossible for police officers to eliminate all contact with the public. Our role as peace officers is essential to the community and we will continue to respond to emergency calls for service as we always have. Please review the following enacted changes that will affect the community.





Police Station Accessibility—Until further notice, we are asking the public to avoid coming into the lobby of the police station for non-emergency business. If you have business with us that can be resolved over the phone, please call 508-966-1212 or -1515. If you need a copy of a report, please call and we will mail or email a copy to you. Please continue to use 911 for all emergencies and medical calls.

Fire Department

UPDATE: ALL PERMITTING AND INSPECTIONS CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, per order of the Governor.



The Fire Department will no longer offer smoke and carbon monoxide inspections.





If you need to have the fire department at your home, please wear a covering over your nose and mouth.





The Fire Department is also suspending all public visits to the station such as station tours. If you need to apply for a permit, please call the station and we will make every effort to accommodate your needs. Again, checks only; no cash. Open burning fees will be waived for this year. Please call the station for your permit and a number will be given to you over the phone. The station will remain open for emergency walk-in calls, and as a Baby Safe Haven site.

Council on Aging/Senior Center

UPDATE: The Senior Center/GATRA is no longer providing transportation until further notice. If you need help with shopping, medications, meals, etc., call 508-966-0398.







The Senior Center has also been closed until further notice in order to prevent the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable population—senior citizens. The following services are still being provided:





The senior center has a list of community members who have volunteered to provide seniors with assistance if needed.





“In these uncertain times, the only thing that I am certain of is that we will be there for you in your time of need,” said Senior Center Director Josie Dutil.

Bellingham Public Library





Library patrons should know that statewide delivery of books and library materials has been cancelled; any items on your account that are in transit or on the hold shelf will remain there until the library reopens and statewide delivery resumes.





The book dropoff is closed, so please enjoy items you have out until the library reopens. Please do not return items to the library; keep them until it reopens. There will be no fines on library materials; all fines will be waived. Also, the library will be expanding its Overdrive eBook Collection.





Keep an eye out for Mr. Steve on Facebook!





Contact us to get a temporary library card if don’t already have one. This will give you access to eBooks and eMagazines, downloadable audio and other electronic resources.





All fields and playgrounds will be closed until further notice. Silver Lake and Arcand Park will be closed until at least April 15th. (Conditions will be evaluated at that time to determine if/when reopening will happen or be postponed).

Bellingham Recycle Center

UPDATE: The recycling center, located on Maple Street, will be will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., FOR YARD WASTE ONLY.



(Check the town website or www.BellinghamBulletin.com for notice of full reopening date.)

Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)

Bellingham’s emergency management officials are in constant contact with federal, state, and local agencies to receive the latest information and recommendations. The town website ( www.BellinghamMA.org ) will continually be updated and Reverse-911 announcements issued as conditions warrant. (Note: we will also post up-to-date information at www.BellinghamBulletin.com.





Additional Resources





To reach a member of the town’s virus response team, please email covid19@bellinghamma.org





To subscribe to Bellingham’s Emergency Alert Notification system (for telephone notifications) visit: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/F72A5BC83595