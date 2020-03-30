Bellingham Policies Geared to Minimizing Spread of COVID-19
Mar 30, 2020 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Bellingham’s municipal operations have been scaled back in response to Governor Baker’s State of Emergency declaration on March 11 and, after consultation with town emergency management officials, will remain that way until at least Tuesday, April 7, and longer if deemed necessary. (This information will be updated as we receive it.) “Town officials will be constantly reevaluating the situation and town operations and will make changes as conditions warrant,” said Town Administrator Denis Fraine. Here is the situation:
All non-essential meetings have been postponed (and at Bulletin deadline, the very real possibility of postponing the Annual Town Meeting and town election until June were actively being discussed). Please check the town calendar at www.BellinghamMA.org or visit www.BellinghamBulletin.com for up-to-date information. Residents should visit the town website for tax payment information as well.
Firearms Licensing/Citizen Fingerprinting Requests—The processing for renewals of firearms licenses will continue but we request you call before dropping off the application. The picture needed to complete the renewal will occur on a later date to be determined. All new license applications and citizen fingerprinting requests are suspended until further notice.
Solicitor Permits—No new permits will be issued until further notice.
Traffic Safety—We urge the public to obey all speed limits and be extra careful of people walking and biking around town.
For more information, call 508-966-1515.
TRANSPORTATION: We will continue to provide our transportation services for medical appointments, employment and grocery shopping (Tuesdays & Fridays); 24-hour notice is needed for all rides. Please call the transportation line at 508-657-2709, not the main number for the senior center.
SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone): We will continue to book appointments that will take place via phone with SHINE volunteer Jean Roy.
OUTREACH and SOCIAL SERVICES: Our outreach staff are available by phone for consultation, or in person for urgent issues (must call ahead). The outreach team can assist you with fuel assistance, and food-stamp applications. Please call 508-966-0398 for assistance with any of these services; other limited services may be provided by appointment only. Call for more information.
Bellingham Parks and Recreation
DPW. Please visit the Department of Public Works Facebooks page for specific information on the department’s activities.
• Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/ Bellingham Public Schools, click here
• Bellingham Board of Health:
https://www.bellinghamma.org/board-health
Municipal CenterBusiness with the town requiring an in-person transaction may be conducted only by appointment through each department. Residents are encouraged to use the online services and the drop-box outside of the Municipal Center for bill payment. Town offices will continue to be staffed, but one-on-one contact will be limited throughout all town buildings.
Police DepartmentFrom Bellingham Police Chief Gerard L. Daigle:
It is impossible for police officers to eliminate all contact with the public. Our role as peace officers is essential to the community and we will continue to respond to emergency calls for service as we always have. Please review the following enacted changes that will affect the community.
Police Station Accessibility—Until further notice, we are asking the public to avoid coming into the lobby of the police station for non-emergency business. If you have business with us that can be resolved over the phone, please call 508-966-1212 or -1515. If you need a copy of a report, please call and we will mail or email a copy to you. Please continue to use 911 for all emergencies and medical calls.Tours of Station and Food Donations—All tours of the station and food donations to the police department are suspended until further notice.
Fire DepartmentThe Fire Department will continue to offer smoke and carbon monoxide inspections for home sales when the closing is two weeks out. We ask that only the realtor or homeowner who does not exhibit signs of fever, flu, shortness of breath, or respiratory difficulties be present for the inspection. Until further notice please call the fire station, 508-966-1112 to make the appointment for these inspections. Please notify the fire department secretary if you are ill or have traveled in the last two weeks out of the country. The fire department inspector will have the proper paperwork for you to fill out when he arrives for the inspection. Please have a check for payment at the time of the inspection; no cash will be accepted. All other inspections will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
The Fire Department is also suspending all public visits to the station such as station tours. If you need to apply for a permit, please call the station and we will make every effort to accommodate your needs. Again, checks only; no cash. Open burning fees will be waived for this year. Please call the station for your permit and a number will be given to you over the phone. The station will remain open for emergency walk-in calls, and as a Baby Safe Haven site.For more information, call 508-966-1112.
Council on Aging/Senior CenterThe Senior Center has also been closed until further notice in order to prevent the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable population—senior citizens. The following services are still being provided:
The senior center has a list of community members who have volunteered to provide seniors with assistance if needed.
“In these uncertain times, the only thing that I am certain of is that we will be there for you in your time of need,” said Senior Center Director Josie Dutil.
Bellingham Public LibraryWhile the library is closed, its staff will continue to offer services by email and telephone voicemail. Please call 508-657-2776 and leave a voicemail message. We will respond to emails and phone calls within 48 hours, Monday through Friday.
Library patrons should know that statewide delivery of books and library materials has been cancelled; any items on your account that are in transit or on the hold shelf will remain there until the library reopens and statewide delivery resumes.
The book dropoff is closed, so please enjoy items you have out until the library reopens. Please do not return items to the library; keep them until it reopens. There will be no fines on library materials; all fines will be waived. Also, the library will be expanding its Overdrive eBook Collection.
Keep an eye out for Mr. Steve on Facebook!
Contact us to get a temporary library card if don’t already have one. This will give you access to eBooks and eMagazines, downloadable audio and other electronic resources.If you have any issues accessing your account, or if you need help accessing Overdrive, our eBook service, or any other electronic resources, please call 508-657-2776.
All fields and playgrounds will be closed until further notice. Silver Lake and Arcand Park will be closed until at least April 15th. (Conditions will be evaluated at that time to determine if/when reopening will happen or be postponed).
Bellingham Recycle CenterThe recycling center, located on Maple Street, will be closed until further notice. (Again, check the town website or www.BellinghamBulletin.com for notice of reopening.)
Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)
Bellingham’s emergency management officials are in constant contact with federal, state, and local agencies to receive the latest information and recommendations. The town website (www.BellinghamMA.org) will continually be updated and Reverse-911 announcements issued as conditions warrant. (Note: we will also post up-to-date information at www.BellinghamBulletin.com.)
Additional ResourcesIf you are seeking additional information, please use the links below.
To reach a member of the town’s virus response team, please email covid19@bellinghamma.org.
To subscribe to Bellingham’s Emergency Alert Notification system (for telephone notifications) visit: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/F72A5BC83595.