Town Clerk Announces April Information

submitted by Town Clerk Larry Sposato





At the time of this writing, we are blazing new territory in our world. Town offices are closed to the public, and we are asking residents to transact business via email, mail, telephone, or the drop box located directly opposite the front door of the Municipal Center. It is being emptied multiple times a day, and items are then processed. Receipts will be mailed out, where applicable, for your records





Until further notice, no cash will be accepted at the Town Hall complex. Please pay with check or money order, or use credit/debit card online for items such as tax payments and building permits.







Please check the town website ( www.BellinghamMA.org ) for updates on meeting changes, postponements, etc. And, visit the Town Clerk’s page for instructions on how to obtain vital records, schedule marriage intentions (license), or begin the process for a business certificate. We ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as this situation continues to evolve.

Town Election Date Subject to Change

At Bulletin deadline, it was uncertain whether the scheduled May 5th Municipal Election would have to be postponed. Town officials are working on alternatives should that become necessary. Any changes will be posted on the town website. Whenever the election does occur, the ballot will be as follows:



Town Officers to Be Elected & Term



Selectmen (2)

Robert Biagi*.....3 years





Housing Authority (2)



Joseph M. Hall.....5 years





Library Trustees (2)



Jeanne D. Babin.....3 years





Planning Board (2)



William O’Connell*.....3 years





School Committee (1)



Lori Colombo*.....3 years

Kelly Grant.....3 yearsDonald Martinis*.....3 yearsJoseph O. Fleuette.....3 yearsLaura M. Howard*.....3 yearsPhillip Devine*.....2 Years