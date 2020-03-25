BVT Donates Supplies to Milford Regional Medical Center
Mar 25, 2020 11:46AM
● By Pamela Johnson
UPTON – The Blackstone Valley Vocational Regional School District is well-prepared with cleaning and medical supplies. With school closed, the District wants to ensure that these essential items are available to the medical staff and healthcare providers at Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, who are on the front line caring for those in the Blackstone Valley.
“Given the current need for certain items, we looked to see what supplies we could donate to Milford Hospital,” said Superintendent-Director Dr. Michael F. Fitzpatrick. “Given our advanced preparation, we were in a position to assist others. Our Director of Facilities and Construction, James Brochu, places orders well in advance to ensure that our school does not run short.”
Members of the school District gathered, prepared, and packaged supplies on Saturday, March 21st. The items included: 35,400 gloves, 550 wipes, 500 ear loop masks, 350 RSN810 masks, 75 N95 masks, 48 disposable cover-ups, 28 goggles, and 24 face shields. With the school closure, these items are currently not needed at the school and will best serve the greater good of the community at the hospital.
“Coming together to care for our community by donating what we can during challenging times such as these is the kind of example we want to set for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent-Director/Principal, Anthony E. Steele II. “These are extraordinary times, we are in this together, and we will prevail together.”
About Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School (BVT):
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton, and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, Blackstone Valley Tech creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.
