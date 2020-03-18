Bellingham Police Chief Announces Policy Changes Prompted by Coronavirus Outbreak

A Message from the Bellingham Police Chief:





Dear Residents, Businesses, and Visitors to the Town of Bellingham,





As Chief of Police I have enacted several new policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many of these affect the internal operations of the police department, there are a few which the public should be aware of. These are effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

Tours of Station and Food Donations–All tours of the station and food donations to the police department are suspended until further notice.

As a police department, it is impossible for our officers to eliminate all contact with the public. Our role as peace officers is essential to the community and we will continue to respond to emergency calls for service as we always have. Please review the following changes that affect the community.–Until further notice, we are asking the public to avoid coming into the lobby of the police station for non-emergency business. If you have business with us that can be resolved over the phone, please call 508-966-1212 or 1515. If you need a copy of a report, please call and we will mail or email a copy to you. Please continue to use 911 for all emergencies and medical calls.–The processing for renewals of firearms licenses will continue but we request you call before dropping off the application. The picture needed to complete the renewal will occur on a later date to be determined. All new license applications and citizen fingerprinting requests are suspended until further notice.–No new permits will be issued until further notice.–We urge the public to obey all speed limits and to be extra careful of people walking and biking around town.I appreciate your understanding while we work to limit potential exposure of our first responders so that we can concentrate our efforts on being prepared to respond to emergency calls for service.Gerard L. DaigleChiefBellingham Police Department