Bellingham Fire Dept Emergency Services Available, Other Services Limited

A Message from Fire Chief Gentile



As with all public agencies, the Bellingham Fire Department is closely monitoring the COVID- 19 disease. The public should rest assured Firefighter/Paramedics stand prepared to continue to serve it’s public as we always do. We will continue to respond to all emergency calls for service without hesitation. For additional information on COVID-19 please visit WWW.CDC.GOV









The Fire Department is also suspending all public visits to the station such as station tours. If you need to apply for a permit, please call the station and we will make every effort to accommodate your needs. Again, checks only no cash. Open burning fees will be waived for this year. Please call the station for your permit and a number will be given to you over the phone. The station will remain open for emergency walk in calls as well as a Baby Safe Haven site.





Thank you for your cooperation throughout this pandemic. If you have any questions, please feel free to call 508-966-1112.

Chief

Bellingham Fire Department

The Bellingham Fire Department will continue to offer smoke and carbon monoxide inspections for home sales when the closing is two weeks out. We ask that only the realtor or homeowner who DO NOT EXHIBIT signs of fever, flu, shortness of breath, or respiratory difficulties be present for the inspection. Until further notice please call the fire station, 508-966-1112 to make the appointment for these inspections. Please notify the fire department secretary if you are ill or have traveled in the last two weeks out of the country. The fire department inspector will have the proper paperwork for you to fill out when he arrives for the inspection. Please have a check for payment at the time of the inspection; no cash will be accepted. All other inspections will be evaluated on a case to case basis.Steven P. Gentile