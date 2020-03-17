Bellingham Senior Center to Offer Limited Services During Shutdown

Following is information released by the Bellingham Senior Center's Director, Josie Dutil:





In these unchartered waters dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, we have made the decision to close the senior center in order to do our part in preventing the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable population, the seniors we serve. Please take note of the services that we will continue to provide:

TRANSPORTATION:We will continue to provide our transportation services for medical appointments, employment and grocery shopping (Tuesdays & Fridays). 24 hour noticeneeded for all rides.

SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone):we will continue to book appointments that will be done via phone with our SHINE volunteer Jean Roy.

OUTREACH and SOCIAL SERVICES:Our Outreach staff are available by phone for consultation, or in person for urgent issues (must call ahead).

Our Outreach team can assist you with Fuel Assistance, Food Stamp Applications, Please call 508-966-0398 for assistance with any of the services noted above, as well as anything else you might need. We have a list of community members who have called to volunteer to help any seniors with things they might need.







In these uncertain times, the only thing that I am certain of is that we will be there for you in your time of need.





Josie Dutil, Director