Bellingham School Department Makes Meals Available for Free-Lunch Students

Liz Bell, the Nutrition Director for the Bellingham Public School System, has released the following information for Bellingham residents with children on the free lunch program:







Dear Families,





Breakfast will be an assortment of muffin/bagel/danish/cereal with a fruit/juice cup included.

Wednesday 3/18 lunch: Chicken Caesar Salad with fresh baked breadstick & fresh fruit

Friday 3/20 lunch: Yogurt Fun Lunch (vanilla yogurt, graham/cheese crackers, fresh veggies & fruit)





We kindly ask that you have your student name & ID# ready when picking up. Some meals will be perishable and need to be refrigerated, so it is highly recommended that you are able to store or consume quickly after receiving.





Please check out our Program Facebook page (Bellingham Public Schools Nutrition and Wellness) for the most up to date information and feel free to contact our office if you have any questions. We hope that this will help provide some ease during this time!

Thanks so much,





Liz BellNutrition DirectorBellingham Public Schoolslbell@bpsdk12.org