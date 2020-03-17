Bellingham School Department Makes Meals Available for Free-Lunch Students
Mar 17, 2020 11:39AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Liz Bell, the Nutrition Director for the Bellingham Public School System, has released the following information for Bellingham residents with children on the free lunch program:
Dear Families,We are happy to announce that all families currently qualified for free and reduced meals can pick up 1 breakfast and lunch per district student. In order to provide this opportunity as quickly as possible, we are offering this Wednesday 3/18 and Friday 3/20. However, effective next week it will be every Tuesday and Thursday until further notice. Drive through service will be available at the side cafeteria entrance of Bellingham Memorial School (130 Blackstone Street) from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm.
Breakfast will be an assortment of muffin/bagel/danish/cereal with a fruit/juice cup included.
- Wednesday 3/18 lunch: Chicken Caesar Salad with fresh baked breadstick & fresh fruit
- Friday 3/20 lunch: Yogurt Fun Lunch (vanilla yogurt, graham/cheese crackers, fresh veggies & fruit)
We kindly ask that you have your student name & ID# ready when picking up. Some meals will be perishable and need to be refrigerated, so it is highly recommended that you are able to store or consume quickly after receiving.
Please check out our Program Facebook page (Bellingham Public Schools Nutrition and Wellness) for the most up to date information and feel free to contact our office if you have any questions. We hope that this will help provide some ease during this time!
Thanks so much,
Liz Bell
Nutrition Director
Bellingham Public Schools
lbell@bpsdk12.org