Bellingham Takes Proactive Measures to Prevent Possible Spread of Coronavirus

From Bellingham Officials: Town Offices available by appointment only

On-line bill pay and Municipal Center mailbox available for payments

In light of the Governor’s Declaration and after consultation with Town Emergency Management Officials, Bellingham’s municipal operations will be scaled back over the next several weeks from Tuesday March 17th and through Tuesday, April 7th. We will be constantly re-evaluating our operations and make changes as conditions warrant.

The following summarizes the current operations of Municipal facilities:

Municipal Center

Business with the Town requiring an in-person transaction may only be conducted by appointment through each department. Residents are encouraged to use the on-line services and the drop box outside of Town Hall for bill payment. Town offices will continue to be staffed but we are limiting one on one contact throughout all town buildings. All non-essential meetings have been postponed. Please check the town calendar for up to date information.

For tax payment information, please click here

Council on Aging/Senior Center

The Senior Center will be closed through April 7th.

Transportation services will continue for Medical appointments only.

Other limited services may be provided by appointment only. Main Line: 508-966-0398 Transportation: 508-657-2709



Bellingham Public Library

The Library will be closed through April 7th. To speak with a staff member, please call 508-966-1660 during normal business hours.



Bellingham Parks and Recreation

All fields and playgrounds will be closed until further notice. Silver Lake and Arcand Park will not be opening until April 15th depending on conditions at that time.

Bellingham Recycle Center located on Maple Street is CLOSED until further notice.

Please visit the Department of Public Works and Police Department Facebook page for specific information on their Department activities.

Our emergency management officials are in constant contact with federal, state, and local agencies to receive the latest information and recommendations. We will continue to update the Town’s website and issue Reverse-911 announcements as conditions warrant.

Should you need additional information, please use the links below.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health, click here

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here

Bellingham Public Schools, click here

Bellingham Board of Health, click here

FOR MORE INFORMATION

To reach a member of our response team, please email mailto:covid19@bellinghamma.org.

To subscribe to Bellingham’s Emergency Alert Notification system, click here

https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/F72A5BC83595