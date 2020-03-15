Soter Announces Additional Funding to Combat COVID-19 & How to Get Updates

BOSTON – On March 12th, 2020 the Massachusetts House and Senate passed a supplemental budget that would create a $15 million fund in response to the outbreak of COVID 19 cases in the Commonwealth. The funds, held in reserve, would be used to support the state’s monitoring, treatment, containment, public awareness and prevention efforts against the 2019 novel coronavirus by the Department of Public Health, regional and local boards of health, and other public entities. The House and Senate worked swiftly to pass this legislation and send it to the Governor’s desk for approval.

Representative Soter commented, “I want to recognize the rapid response of the House and Senate leaders to address this public health concern. These funds will be used to fortify the infrastructure Massachusetts has in place to combat COVID-19. Both state and local agencies will benefit from this fund, ultimately helping to keep our communities safe and the residents healthy.



Representative Soter also explained that the best way to stay up to date on the Coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts would be by visiting www.mass.gov/covid19 . The best source for information on the nation-wide outbreak is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their site, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/ contains all relevant statistics and recommendations for all audiences. These sites will have the most relevant and accurate information. Additionally, if you have any questions or concerns, you should immediately reach out to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health or your local board of health for the correct and necessary guidance. Finally, if an emergency does arise, do not hesitate to dial 911 or contact your local police department.

