Bellingham Responds to COVID-19

We ask that EVERYONE make use of soap and water, washing hands for 20 seconds, when appropriate, and using hand sanitizer, which is available throughout the building, when necessary.

Staff will wipe down all surfaces that individuals touch throughout the day at closing time each day, wiping down including drivers and Lysol spraying the buses.

No seniors should use the touch screen for checking in unless they put on a pair of gloves. If you have forgotten your card, and don’t want to put on gloves, please check in at the welcome desk.

If you consider yourself to be frail, please avoid any of our large gatherings (60 or more) for the foreseeable future.

If you do not feel well or have any of the following symptoms, please stay home and/or call your doctor: runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, difficulty breathing

Districts are urged to cancel any out-of-state travel that may have been planned. (This includes the popular 8th-grade trip to Washington DC and the senior trip to Disney, as well as 6th-grade overnight at Camp Bournedale.)

It is recommended that during large school events, like music/drama events, older community members and those that are at an increased risk of illness avoid those large gatherings.

Anyone exhibiting any flu-like or upper-respiratory symptoms are asked to refrain from coming to any large school event; that includes anyone with a fever over 100 degrees.

If families choose to keep a child or children home from participating in any music/drama events, they will not be penalized for not attending.





“It is important to remember that this situation is fluid; we must be prepared for the likelihood of changes with little or no notice. We may cancel an event the day of or an hour before. We would prefer not to do this, but we are committed to following an informed decision-making process to avoid implementation measures that will not help our community,” Marano’s March 11 email read. “Together we can try to prevent the spread of this virus in our community.”