Bellingham Senior News Announced for March 2020





Also on March 2, at 12 pm: STAND BY YOUR PAN. The monthly Senior Safe program will look at cooking safety. Stand by your pan, have a lid, and make sure you use all your cooking equipment properly and safely. Join us for a free, live demonstration.





Wednesday, March 4, 9 am–12 pm: SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) counselor Jean Roy is available (by appointment only) to answer questions about health benefits and options. Call 508-966-0398 to book your appointment.





Thursday, March 5, 10 am: BACKYARD BIRDERS & BEYOND. With the changing seasons comes a flock of new feathered friends. Find out which birds are inbound and outbound as spring arrives; free.









Tuesday, March 10, 11 am: COA Board Meeting.





Also on March 10, 12:30 pm: “Jazzin’ the Blues.” This free program is both a historical and concert experience which appeals to audiences of all ages. Musician Paul Speidel takes listeners on a musical journey from the beginnings of jazz and its country blues roots, through each subsequent period of jazz evolution, right up to the modern day with examples of the blues influences—not just in jazz, but also Latin, soul and rock-n-roll.





Tuesday, March 17, 11:30 am: The 11th annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon is free for Bellingham seniors. It will take place at Coachmen’s Lodge, sponsored by the Bellingham Police Association. Tickets are limited; sign up at the Welcome Desk.





Thursday, March 19, 9am–12pm: SHINE counselor Jean Roy is available (by appointment only) to answer questions about health benefits and options. Call 508-966-0398 to book your appointment.





Also on March 19: LUNCH BUNCH and MOVIES THAT MATTER, 3 pm. We’ll meet at the Senior Center at 11:30 am and go out to lunch, and then at 3pm, watch a movie back at the Senior Center. We hope you will join us. Each month, we try a different restaurant (everyone pays separately) to talk, bond, encourage and explore. Transportation is available. We’ll be back in time to enjoy a great movie. If you can’t do lunch with us, come at 3 pm for just the movie. Please let the Welcome Desk know that we can expect you.





And lastly on March 19, 5 pm: UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE 2020. Are you turning 65, planning to retire, or just want to learn more about Medicare? You’ll learn about the four parts of Medicare, how to enroll, when during the year you can change plans, how to obtain prescription drug assistance and more. Free program, presented by Fallon Health. Please call ahead to reserve your spot.









Thursday, March 26, at 12 pm: MONTHLY BIRTHDAY PARTY. Hosted by Elder Service Group; luncheon features beef tips. Please sign up at least a week ahead of time for only $8/person (if you wait the cost goes up to $10). Every effort is made to accommodate special menu requests. Lunch is free for seniors who have birthdays in March.





Also on March 26, 5 pm: ORGANIC GARDENING. Learn how and why to start your spring garden with seeds instead of plants. Author Andy Tomolonis will be on hand to present, and answer your questions; free.





Friday, March 27, 9am–2pm: BLOOD DRIVE. It’ll take you less than 10 minutes to donate a pint of blood, and one donation can save up to three lives. Thank you!





Saturday, March 28, 10–11:30am: MEMORY CAFE is a social event for family members and individuals experiencing cognitive changes from Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Dancing and other entertainment is included, so please join us Generously sponsored this month by Benchmark at Forge Hill. For more information about this or the Supportive Day Program, please contact Supportive Adult Day Care Program Coordinator Terri Graham, by calling 508-657-2711 or emailing her at tgraham@bellinghamma.org.







Sunday, March 29, 2–4 pm: SOUTHERN RAIL performs bluegrass music. Their performances deliver high-energy exuberant fun, with riveting harmonies, irrepressible humor and sparkling banjo, mandolin, and guitar solo work. Cost is $10 per person. Come and enjoy music, light refreshments, and socialization. Sign up at the Welcome Desk.





Tuesday, March 31, 12:15 pm: PARENTS DON’T WANT PARENTING. How to stay in charge when your adult children attempt role reversals. Enjoy a heartfelt discussion about why adult children begin to “parent.” Planning and communication are key. Presented free of charge by Brenda Stewart, with thanks also to Sisters Senior Living Advisors.





March 31: BOOK CLUB will meet on Tuesday, March 31, at 6 pm (not on Mar. 24 as discussed). Note the date change; see you all on March 31.





Monday, March 2: ENHANCE FITNESS, a proven fitness and arthritis management program will begin its 16-week run. Program will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–9 am. Join and look for improvement in your endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. Free for Bellingham residents; sign up at the Welcome Desk.Tuesday, March 3 at 12 pm: Elder Service Group hosts Chinese luncheon. Please sign up at least a week ahead of time for only $8/person (if you wait the cost goes up to $10). Every effort is made to accommodate special menu requests.Also on March 5, at 5 pm: Non-Impact Aerobics (NIA) is a mind/body physical conditioning program that combines martial arts, modern dance, and yoga in a workout set to music; weekly on Thursdays; $5 per person.Tuesday, March 24, 5–7 pm: ZENTANGLE is coming to the Senior Center. Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and a fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Through its meditative qualities, it improves focus and creativity and provides an increased sense of peace and personal well-being. Cost is $10; sign up at the Welcome Desk. The class is limited to 15 people, so first come first served. Call 508-966-0398 for more information.Reminder: CHESS CLUB meets every Tuesday at 4 pm, and you are invited. Players range in experience from a lot, to none. Join us and improve your game.