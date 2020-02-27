Bellingham Library Announces March 2020 Events & News





Save the Date! Mass. Memories Road Show: Saturday, April 4, 10 am–3 pm. Anyone with a connection to the town is invited to share family photographs at the Mass. Memories Road Show, which is a statewide digital archive. Be a part of Massachusetts history and share your Bellingham story. Staff and volunteers will scan your photos, copy digital and cell phone images, and document your stories (your original photos will be immediately returned to you). The copied images will be added to the digital collection at https://openarchives.umb.edu . Check it out to see where your photos will be archived and displayed.





Pottery for Teens & Adults: Wednesday, March 11, 6:30–7:30 pm. Join us for this evening pottery program led by Bellingham resident and Bishop Feehan student Stephanie Reis. (Must be age 13 or older to participate.) Limited to 12 participants so please register.





Ravenous Readers: Thursday, March 12, 4:30–5:15 pm (grades K–1), and Thursday, March 26, 4:30–5:15 pm (grades 2–3). Enjoy some after-school snacks and great books. Bring a favorite book or two and hear about what other kids are reading. Also, get a sneak peek at some new books. Please register.





Green Party: Saturday, March 14, 1:30–2:15 pm (for families). Get out your green and help us celebrate one of our favorite colors. You will be green with envy if you miss this event. Please register.





Crayon Craze: Monday, March 30, 4:30–5:15 pm (for families). National Crayon Day is on March 31st and we are going to have lots of fun with crayons. Please register.





