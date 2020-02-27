Bellingham Library Announces March 2020 Events & News
Feb 27, 2020 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Bellingham Now and Then: Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of the Town of Bellingham, MA. For the past year, the Bellingham 300th Anniversary Book Committee has been working on a book which will document Bellingham’s history from 1960 to 2020. The book is going through a final round of edits and will be published in spring of this year. Copies can be preordered on the library website. Anyone who would like to preorder this book with cash or check (rather than through the library website) may do so at the library only during the month of March. The preorder cost is $20. After publication, the cost of the book will be $24.95, so make sure to preorder a copy this month.
Friends of the Library Meeting, Monday, March 2, at 7 pm.
Ask-a-Lawyer, Monday, March 9, 5:30–7:30 pm.
Writing Group for Adults, Monday, March 9, 6:30 pm.
Library Trustees Meeting, Thursday, March 12, 7 pm.
Picnic Stories (in the Community Room). Wednesday, March 11, 12:30 pm.
Ring a Ding, Saturday, March 14, 10:05 am.
Book Smarties, Monday, March 16, 4:30 pm.
Reading with Daisy, Monday, March 16, 5:30–7 pm.
Moonlight Story Time, Monday, March 16, 6:30 pm.
Bookventurers, Wednesday, March 18, 2 pm.
Painting Program (grades 4–6), Wednesday, March 18, 4 pm.
Magic School Bus, Thursday, March 19, 4:30 pm.
Mother/Daughter Book Club (grades 4–6), Thursday, March 19, 6:30 pm.
Picnic Stories (in the Community Room), Wednesday, March 25, 12:30 pm.
Tuesdays: Ring a Ding, 10:05 and 10:50 am; Alphabits, 1:15 pm; Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm; After-School Kids, 2:30 – 4:45 pm.
Wednesdays: Book Babies, 9:15 am; Alphabits, 10:10 and 11 am; Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm; After-School Kids, 2:30–4:45 pm.
Thursdays: Alphabits, 10:10 and 11 am; Babygarten, 11:55 am (starts on March 13); Wild Things Story Time, 1:15 pm; Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm (10:45 am–1:30 pm on March 12); After-School Kids, 2:30–4:45 pm (11 am–1:45 pm on March 12).
Fridays: Ring a Ding, 10:05 and 10:50 am (no 10:50 am session on March 20); Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm (10:45 am–1:30 pm on March 20); After-School Kids, 2:30– 4:45 pm (11 am–1:45 pm on March 20).
Library Hours: Mon–Thurs, 10 am–8 pm; Fri and Sat, 10 am–5 pm. To register for programs, visit www.bellinghamlibrary.org; for more details on programs, visit the website and check the calendar.
Save the Date! Mass. Memories Road Show: Saturday, April 4, 10 am–3 pm. Anyone with a connection to the town is invited to share family photographs at the Mass. Memories Road Show, which is a statewide digital archive. Be a part of Massachusetts history and share your Bellingham story. Staff and volunteers will scan your photos, copy digital and cell phone images, and document your stories (your original photos will be immediately returned to you). The copied images will be added to the digital collection at https://openarchives.umb.edu. Check it out to see where your photos will be archived and displayed.
Pottery for Teens & Adults: Wednesday, March 11, 6:30–7:30 pm. Join us for this evening pottery program led by Bellingham resident and Bishop Feehan student Stephanie Reis. (Must be age 13 or older to participate.) Limited to 12 participants so please register.
Ravenous Readers: Thursday, March 12, 4:30–5:15 pm (grades K–1), and Thursday, March 26, 4:30–5:15 pm (grades 2–3). Enjoy some after-school snacks and great books. Bring a favorite book or two and hear about what other kids are reading. Also, get a sneak peek at some new books. Please register.
Green Party: Saturday, March 14, 1:30–2:15 pm (for families). Get out your green and help us celebrate one of our favorite colors. You will be green with envy if you miss this event. Please register.
Crayon Craze: Monday, March 30, 4:30–5:15 pm (for families). National Crayon Day is on March 31st and we are going to have lots of fun with crayons. Please register.
Adult Individual Programs:Book Discussion Group, Monday, March 2, at 3 and 6:30 pm.
Friends of the Library Meeting, Monday, March 2, at 7 pm.
Ask-a-Lawyer, Monday, March 9, 5:30–7:30 pm.
Writing Group for Adults, Monday, March 9, 6:30 pm.
Library Trustees Meeting, Thursday, March 12, 7 pm.
Adult Weekly Programs:Thursdays, Knitting Group, 6:30 pm. All skill levels welcome.
Children’s Individual ProgramsDr. Seuss Party, Monday, March 2, 4:30 pm.
Picnic Stories (in the Community Room). Wednesday, March 11, 12:30 pm.
Ring a Ding, Saturday, March 14, 10:05 am.
Book Smarties, Monday, March 16, 4:30 pm.
Reading with Daisy, Monday, March 16, 5:30–7 pm.
Moonlight Story Time, Monday, March 16, 6:30 pm.
Bookventurers, Wednesday, March 18, 2 pm.
Painting Program (grades 4–6), Wednesday, March 18, 4 pm.
Magic School Bus, Thursday, March 19, 4:30 pm.
Mother/Daughter Book Club (grades 4–6), Thursday, March 19, 6:30 pm.
Picnic Stories (in the Community Room), Wednesday, March 25, 12:30 pm.
Weekly Programs for Children:Mondays: Book Babies, 9:15 am; Alphabits, 10:10 and 11 am; Wild Things Story Time, 1:15pm (no session on March 2); Teen Room Activities, 2–5pm; After-School Kids, 2:30 – 4:45 pm.
Tuesdays: Ring a Ding, 10:05 and 10:50 am; Alphabits, 1:15 pm; Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm; After-School Kids, 2:30 – 4:45 pm.
Wednesdays: Book Babies, 9:15 am; Alphabits, 10:10 and 11 am; Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm; After-School Kids, 2:30–4:45 pm.
Thursdays: Alphabits, 10:10 and 11 am; Babygarten, 11:55 am (starts on March 13); Wild Things Story Time, 1:15 pm; Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm (10:45 am–1:30 pm on March 12); After-School Kids, 2:30–4:45 pm (11 am–1:45 pm on March 12).
Fridays: Ring a Ding, 10:05 and 10:50 am (no 10:50 am session on March 20); Teen Room Activities, 2–5 pm (10:45 am–1:30 pm on March 20); After-School Kids, 2:30– 4:45 pm (11 am–1:45 pm on March 20).
Library Hours: Mon–Thurs, 10 am–8 pm; Fri and Sat, 10 am–5 pm. To register for programs, visit www.bellinghamlibrary.org; for more details on programs, visit the website and check the calendar.