Business Spotlight: Zimble Show Stables Offers Judgment-Free Positive Atmosphere

What can a human being learn from a horse? “Responsibility…independence…confidence…plus, you will develop an emotional bond,” explained Rebecca Zimble, 24, owner of Zimble Show Stables in Bellingham.







She opened the equestrian facility on a 14-acre farm only weeks ago, and she already has 24 clients who come to the newly renovated facility to ride, learn, prepare for shows, and enjoy time with horses.





If an equestrian endeavor is beckoning you, then Zimble Show Stables at 139 Grove Street is the place to go to explore your options. Rebecca offers a special introductory beginner package of 10 one-hour lessons that will cover all aspects of horsemanship, including care, grooming, putting on all of the equipment, actually getting on and off the horse, and then learning how to make the horse walk and trot.









Here’s what you’ll currently find at Zimble Show Stables:





The “live staff” is led by Rebecca and her “best friend since we were pony kids,” Kayleigh Frenier, both well accomplished and awarded in the equine industry.





“A year from now,” said Rebecca, “Kayleigh and I should be nonstop on the road working with riders and horses to win local and national competitions. And at the Stables, we plan to grow from the current 27 stalls to 40.” Rebecca leads many of her clients to local and “rated” horse shows. This upcoming show season she is planning to take clients to a wide variety of shows, such as Fieldstone Show Park, Next Venture Farm, Cape Cod Hunter, Vermont Summer Festival, Lake Placid, HITS-on-the-Hudson, and many more.





Rebecca gets a lot of encouragement from her dad, “a true businessman who says, ‘If you want it, you’ll make it happen.’” He has supported her to “do it on [her] own,” and she says, “I am eager and excited to succeed.”





She plans to offer a summer camp of six weekly sessions, from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday, for ages six to 14. The summer camp is to be taught by Kayleigh. You don’t need a horse; ZSS has plenty available.





At ZSS there are many ways to afford riding; one of them is through the working student position. Working students, who agree to help with chores at the barn, in return get discounts on their monthly bill or earn free lessons.









It turns out that people can learn a lot from horses. Visit www.zimbleshowstables.com or call Rebecca at (508) 269-2925 to find out more.

“Aside from being so young, her attitude and professionalism is something this sport doesn’t see too often. With Becca as the head of this ship, it is refreshing to have such an outgoing and friendly trainer, mentor, and friend,” reads a testimonial from client Brigitta Shepard.• Heated barn with 27 stalls, 22 of which are attached to the indoor arena• 5 shed-row stalls• 80 x 120-foot stadium lit indoor arena with GGT footing• 200 x 110 stadium lit outdoor arena with GGT footing• 2 Indoor wash stalls with heat lamps• 2 outdoor wash stalls• Heated viewing room with WiFi• Personal lockers• Camera system• Laundry service• 18 paddocks• Live staff 24/7Rebecca says that the “atmosphere at the barn will give a positive impact on your career with the horse. You won’t be troubled or doubtful here, and there is no judgment.”She has taken the pineapple as a symbol to remind everyone that “you can stand tall, be hard on the outside, sweet on the inside, and wear a crown.” The pineapple shows up on the company logo and on clothing, saddle pads, bonnets and pins.