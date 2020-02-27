Business Spotlight: Denny’s Liquors Gets a New Look





The big seller is craft beers. “Every week,” said Samir, “we get 40-50 new beers in the store.” The selection has been greatly expanded under the new owner, who lists craft beer among his personal favorites.





Inside Denny’s, Samir has invested about a quarter million dollars in renovations. This includes new flooring and paint, new refrigerator display units, reorganization of the space, and the addition of a cigar room and a special new area for premium single malt scotches.





“We have 1,800 different types and sizes of spirits,” explained Samir, “and 1,500 wines to choose from.” Every Wednesday, boxes and jugs of wine go on sale at 10-15% off. On Thursdays, many 1.75-litre bottles of spirits also are offered at 10-15% off.





But the craft beer selection is what’s driving an increase in revenue of 55% over the past year and is bringing in younger customers. “When we took over, the average age was about 50, and now it’s down to about 45,” reported Samir.





“People will drive long distances for the right craft beer,” he said, with one customer driving in from Boston to shop. An outdoor beer festival is on the horizon (probably in May) with 30 vendors and food trucks, and “tastings” are scheduled every week.





Samir explained: “What separates us from the competition is the size of the store, better deals so we can pass along savings to the customer, and service. Not long ago, a customer came in and asked for a specific cream liquor that her dying mother had requested. We didn’t have it, but with the help of our vendors, we located two bottles in the entire state. And we got one for her.”







He came to the liquor store business while managing a medical devices group in Lakeville, MA. He bought one store, got it up and running, brought in a partner, then acquired another store. Repeat. And then Denny’s came along in November 2018.









He has lived in Bellingham for the past seven years with his wife, Kinjal, and two sons: six-year-old Riyan and eight-year-old Krishiv.





Denny’s, located at 110 Pulaski Blvd. in Bellingham, has lots of free parking and is open seven days a week. You can find out more by visiting its Facebook page, calling (508) 883-6200, emailing DennysLiquor@gmail.com or just by coming in!

