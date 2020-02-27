BMS Drama Club to Present Annie, Jr.
● By Pamela Johnson
Bellingham Memorial School (BMS) will present the play Annie, Jr. on Friday, March 13, at 6 PM, and Saturday, March 14, at 2 and 6 PM. Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Little Orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. (Additional information can be found at https://www.mtishows.com/annie-jr).
The cost for adults is $8; for students and children, cost is $5; tickets will be available at the door.
The Drama Club would like to extend special thanks to the Bellingham Cultural Council for awarding a $2,000 grant to help enhance the production.