BMS Drama Club to Present Annie, Jr.

Bellingham Memorial School (BMS) will present the play Annie, Jr. on Friday, March 13, at 6 PM, and Saturday, March 14, at 2 and 6 PM. Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.









The cost for adults is $8; for students and children, cost is $5; tickets will be available at the door.





The Drama Club would like to extend special thanks to the Bellingham Cultural Council for awarding a $2,000 grant to help enhance the production.