In the March 2020 Print Edition

Welcome to the March issue of the Bellingham Bulletin. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We've included a nice assortment of articles that may be of interest to residents.Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring this year--not that we can complain about winter, which has been extremely mild so far. Temperatures have stayed well above average and snow has been scarce. March 20th is the first day of spring, so we may just sail through the rest of winter without any serious weather issues. (For us cross-country skiers, though, I have to say that this winter has been disappointing.)Note: In return for delivering the town newspaper to you free of charge, we ask only that you please remember to support the businesses that advertise in the Bellingham Bulletin. We do not charge a subscription fee, so we could not afford to prepare, print and mail the Bulletin to you free of charge nor host our website and post a digital version there each month without their advertising dollars. (Even if you don’t end up buying, please mention that you saw their ad in the Bulletin. It lets them know that their ad is being noticed.)Remember, we always appreciate suggestions, questions and comments; feel free to send them to us at email@bellinghambulletin.com.Please take a quick glance at some of these highlighted articles. Below them you'll find the latest print edition for you to peruse at your leisure. (To expand to full screen PDF file, click in the small open-sided box in bottom right corner below the newspaper icon. Previous months may be found by clicking on "Archives" at the top of our home page.)

Business Spotlight: Denny’s Liquors Gets a New Look Denny’s Liquors has a new owner, a new look inside, and, now, more than 800 craft beers to choose from. Samir Patel has added Denny’s to his collection of five other liquor stores in MA. Read More »