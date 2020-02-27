In the March 2020 Print Edition
Feb 27, 2020 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring this year--not that we can complain about winter, which has been extremely mild so far. Temperatures have stayed well above average and snow has been scarce. March 20th is the first day of spring, so we may just sail through the rest of winter without any serious weather issues. (For us cross-country skiers, though, I have to say that this winter has been disappointing.)
Note: In return for delivering the town newspaper to you free of charge, we ask only that you please remember to support the businesses that advertise in the Bellingham Bulletin. We do not charge a subscription fee, so we could not afford to prepare, print and mail the Bulletin to you free of charge nor host our website and post a digital version there each month without their advertising dollars. (Even if you don’t end up buying, please mention that you saw their ad in the Bulletin. It lets them know that their ad is being noticed.)
Remember, we always appreciate suggestions, questions and comments; feel free to send them to us at email@bellinghambulletin.com.
Please take a quick glance at some of these highlighted articles. Below them you'll find the latest print edition for you to peruse at your leisure. (To expand to full screen PDF file, click in the small open-sided box in bottom right corner below the newspaper icon. Previous months may be found by clicking on "Archives" at the top of our home page.)
Municipal Spotlight: Color Bellingham Purple, As in Purple Heart
Bellingham, Massachusetts has a new label— it’s now a Purple Heart town. Thanks to veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jim Hastings that designation became official last November Read More »
BMS Drama Club to Present Annie, Jr.
Bellingham Memorial School will present the play Annie, Jr. on Friday, March 13, at 6 PM, and Saturday, March 14, at 2 and 6 PM (adults: $8; students/children: $5). Read More »
Master Plan Committee Reviews Town’s Future Housing Goals
Bellingham’s Master Plan Committee met on Wednesday, February 12, to review the Plan's housing chapter and discuss facility needs. Town Planner Jim Kupfer led the discussion. Read More »
Business Spotlight: Zimble Show Stables Offers Judgment-Free Positive Atmosphere
What can a human being learn from a horse? “Responsibility, independence, confidence... plus, you'll develop an emotional bond,” explained Zimble Show Stables owner Rebecca Zimble. Read More »
Business Spotlight: Denny’s Liquors Gets a New Look
Denny’s Liquors has a new owner, a new look inside, and, now, more than 800 craft beers to choose from. Samir Patel has added Denny’s to his collection of five other liquor stores in MA. Read More »
Hands-Free Law Includes Surcharge Potential, Says Ostrander Insurance
It was a long time coming, but MA state law now forbids holding or operating a cellphone while driving a vehicle or a bicycle on public roadways, according to Ostrander Insurance. Read More »
Bellingham Library Announces March 2020 Events & News
Check out what's going on at the Bellingham Public Library in the month of March for--great programs for children and adults Read More »
Bellingham Senior News Announced for March 2020
Enhance Fitness, a proven fitness and arthritis management program, will begin its 16-week run on Monday, Mar. 2. The program will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–9 am. Read More »