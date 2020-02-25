Art Heals: Get Creative for a Cause at Blackstone Valley Tech
Feb 25, 2020 03:57PM
● By Pamela Johnson
UPTON – Calling All Artists: let your art speak for those who can't find their voice and help build awareness and support for teen suicide prevention.
As an artist, you intuitively know that creating a visual image through any medium can produce physical; and emotional benefits for you, the creator, as well as those who view it. This healing power of art is what the Art Heals: Chalk Festival is all about. On Saturday, May 9th (rain date May 16th), the Blackstone Valley Tech campus will come alive with color, creativity, and meaning as artists of all ages and experience levels create unique chalk murals on the theme “Art Heals.”
Artists can work solo or in pairs on a 5' x 5' pavement square starting at 8:30 a.m. The festival is free and open to the general public from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration is required by April 9th. The $20 registration fee covers chalk and a reserved space to create your masterpiece with proceeds going toward teen suicide awareness charities.
There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes awarded in each category: Youth (Ages 12 & Under), Young Adult (Ages 13-17), and Adult (Ages 18+). Please keep in mind that this is a family-friendly event when deciding on your concept. BVT's Visual Arts instructor, Ashley Maclure, requests that concept drawings be submitted to her via e-mail at amaclure@valleytech.k12.ma.us before the event.
This event is made possible in partnership with the Blackstone Valley Tech's Visual Arts program and supported in part by a grant from the Upton Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, and a grant from the Cummings School Service Fund at Tufts University.
For more information about the Art Heals: Chalk Festival, and to register, please visit https://www.valleytech.k12.ma.us/artheals.
About Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School (BVT):
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School serves the towns of Bellingham, Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, Upton, and Uxbridge. Located in the heart of the Blackstone Valley, BVT creates a positive learning community that prepares students for personal and professional success in an internationally competitive society through a fusion of rigorous vocational, technical, and academic skills. The school’s website is www.valleytech.k12.ma.us.
