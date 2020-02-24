Claflin Hill Symphony Continues Twentieth Anniversary Season in March with “Favorite Destinations”
Feb 24, 2020 11:27AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra (file photo)
The Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra continues the celebration of its “Twentieth Anniversary Season” on March 7, 2020, at 7:30 PM in the Milford Town Hall Grand Ballroom with “Favorite Destinations in Heart and Mind.”
The program will feature music of Aaron Copland–“Our Town,” together with Ferde Grofe’s “Grand Canyon Suite,” Ottorino Resphigi’s “Pines of Rome,” and a world premiere of a work written for the CHSO’s twentieth anniversary season by Webster composer Robert Christensen–“Adirondack Sketches.”
The entire concert performance will be accompanied by projected images and photos illustrating the natural beauty of each region that the music depicts.
“It has been a truly monumental season so far,” said Paul Surapine, founding executive and artistic director of CHSO. “Beginning with our November concert, which featured Gustav Holst’s ‘The Planets’ and Maurice Ravel’s ‘Daphnis & Chloe,’ the orchestra has performed one amazing and epic concert after another this season, culminating in the recent ‘All Tchaikovsky’ concert on Saturday, February 8th–a performance that may go down as one of the greatest performances by the CHSO in 20 years!"
"We’re looking forward to the next program," he continued, "which, in a sense, will be the ‘Birthday Celebration Concert’ of the season, featuring some of our favorite works from the past 20 seasons–including Aaron Copland’s ‘Our Town,’ which will be accompanied by pictures of our community and Claflin Hill events and members from the past two decades.”
The world premiere of Robert Christensen’s “Adirondack Sketches” has a special connection to Claflin Hill because the composer is the former Director of the Julius Hartt School of Music in Hartford, CT, during whose tenure CHSO future Founder and Director Paul Surapine was a student there.
“It is truly a very special opportunity to be able to re-connect with a teacher from my past, a teacher who had a significant part in my high school training and helped launch me into a lifetime of music study and performance, and to be able to bring to life a composition that he has written for us in this anniversary season. Although I’ve ’bumped’ into Bob along the way now and again over the past 20 years, he has been observing the growth of Claflin Hill and is very proud of the work we have done in our community to create and nurture a world-class culture. It promises to be yet another ‘Herculean’ evening of amazing music created right in our own beautiful Milford Town Hall.”
The CHSO Season will continue through the end of April and include performances on the CHSO Homefield Credit Union Jazz Series at the Caffe Sorrento on March 21; the CHSO Family Symphony Matinee on Sunday, March 29; a chamber concert at Apple Tree Arts in Grafton on April 4l and the season finale at Milford Town Hall on April 25.
More information and tickets for the Claflin Hill Symphony concerts can be purchased online at www.claflinhill.org or by calling the CHSO office at 508-478-5924.
The Milford Town Hall is located at 52 Main Street, Route 16, in downtown Milford, MA 01757; it is completely handicapped accessible.
The program will feature music of Aaron Copland–“Our Town,” together with Ferde Grofe’s “Grand Canyon Suite,” Ottorino Resphigi’s “Pines of Rome,” and a world premiere of a work written for the CHSO’s twentieth anniversary season by Webster composer Robert Christensen–“Adirondack Sketches.”
The entire concert performance will be accompanied by projected images and photos illustrating the natural beauty of each region that the music depicts.
“It has been a truly monumental season so far,” said Paul Surapine, founding executive and artistic director of CHSO. “Beginning with our November concert, which featured Gustav Holst’s ‘The Planets’ and Maurice Ravel’s ‘Daphnis & Chloe,’ the orchestra has performed one amazing and epic concert after another this season, culminating in the recent ‘All Tchaikovsky’ concert on Saturday, February 8th–a performance that may go down as one of the greatest performances by the CHSO in 20 years!"
"We’re looking forward to the next program," he continued, "which, in a sense, will be the ‘Birthday Celebration Concert’ of the season, featuring some of our favorite works from the past 20 seasons–including Aaron Copland’s ‘Our Town,’ which will be accompanied by pictures of our community and Claflin Hill events and members from the past two decades.”
The world premiere of Robert Christensen’s “Adirondack Sketches” has a special connection to Claflin Hill because the composer is the former Director of the Julius Hartt School of Music in Hartford, CT, during whose tenure CHSO future Founder and Director Paul Surapine was a student there.
“It is truly a very special opportunity to be able to re-connect with a teacher from my past, a teacher who had a significant part in my high school training and helped launch me into a lifetime of music study and performance, and to be able to bring to life a composition that he has written for us in this anniversary season. Although I’ve ’bumped’ into Bob along the way now and again over the past 20 years, he has been observing the growth of Claflin Hill and is very proud of the work we have done in our community to create and nurture a world-class culture. It promises to be yet another ‘Herculean’ evening of amazing music created right in our own beautiful Milford Town Hall.”
The CHSO Season will continue through the end of April and include performances on the CHSO Homefield Credit Union Jazz Series at the Caffe Sorrento on March 21; the CHSO Family Symphony Matinee on Sunday, March 29; a chamber concert at Apple Tree Arts in Grafton on April 4l and the season finale at Milford Town Hall on April 25.
More information and tickets for the Claflin Hill Symphony concerts can be purchased online at www.claflinhill.org or by calling the CHSO office at 508-478-5924.
The Milford Town Hall is located at 52 Main Street, Route 16, in downtown Milford, MA 01757; it is completely handicapped accessible.