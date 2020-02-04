For Some, Bellingham's Supportive Day Program Is a “Mental Savior”





The Supportive Day Program at the Bellingham Senior Center is designed to promote and enhance physical, social and cognitive skills. It is suitable for those who are memory impaired, those homebound and isolated, and those with physical limitations. It also offers caregivers the respite they need while giving them reassurance that their loved ones are in good hands.





The Supportive Adult Day Program is available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9am—3pm. Included in the $35 per day price is breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.









For more information please contact Terri Graham at 508-657-2711 or tgraham@bellinghamma.org

“I would be spending my days alone and prob-ably watching TV all day. I need the social interaction which helps me focus on many things except myself, and what could be better? Instead I now focus on appreciating the blessings I have found at the Senior Center,” said Gerry Perreault recently.“Our Memory Cafe is a social event for family members and individuals experiencing cognitive changes from Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia,” explained Program Coordinator Terri Graham. “Dancing and other entertainment is included. Please join us on Saturday, February 22, 10—11:30 am. Generously sponsored this month by Atria Draper Place.”