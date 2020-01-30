Fundraising on Tap at CraftRoots Brewing on Feb. 9th

On Sunday, February 9, Bellingham resident Jeff Scornavacca will hold a fundraiser for Musicians On Call at CraftRoots Brewing in Milford, 5—8 pm, featuring live music from Agona Hardison and David Penza. Agona is also using this date to preview her latest CD, “This Is The Year,” which was co-written and produced by Scornavacca. Everyone who attends and purchases a $25 ticket will receive a free CraftRoots beer of their choice and a preview copy of Agona’s CD.









According to the Musicians On Call website, "It’s no secret that music can help you feel better. That’s why Musicians On Call brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. By delivering live, in-room performances to patients undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, we add a dose of joy to life in a healthcare facility."





According to www.agonahardison.org , Hardison is a Boston-based songwriter who blends genres including rock, country and pop into a melodic, thoughtful and lyrical songwriting style. Agona’s two decades long career has enabled her to work with multiple “Grammy Award”-winning writers, producers and artists. Her professional body of work includes working with personal manager Keith Garde (Aerosmith), a CD produced in NYC by Celine Dion’s Grammy Award-winning producer Jeff Bova and Nashville writing and recording sessions with Grammy Award-winning songwriters Gary Nicholson (Wynonna Judd/Vince Gill), Jimmy Scott (Bonnie Raitt) and Jaime Kyle (Faith Hill).







CraftRoots Brewing, located at 4 Industrial Road in Milford, is grounded in a genuine grassroots idea: focus craft beer back to its field-to-glass origins. We source all of our malt from craft maltsters in the Northeast. Yup, grown on small farms and malted right here in New England—all of it. Almost all of the hops we brew with are grown on a single-family farm in western MA. Our beer has its roots in simple, down-to-earth relationships with these growers and artisans. For more information about CraftRoots Brewing, visit www.craftrootsbrewing.com





For more information about Musicians On Call and their great work, visit http://www.musiciansoncall.org