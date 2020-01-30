In the February 2020 print edition

Below are a few highlights from the current issue. To view the PDF file of the Feb. issue in its entirety, scroll down below the highlights and click on the center of the newspaper.





Bellingham High Cheer Team Places 7th in State Championship Despite making it to the State Championship at Worcester State by placing third, the Bellingham High cheerleading team failed to make the nationals, placing 7th with a score of 75.9. Read More »

Eagle Scout Project Addresses “Welcome to Bellingham” Sign The “Welcome to Bellingham” sign on Hartford Avenue looked pretty weatherworn and in need of some TLC, which BSA Troop 1's Andrew McMillen supplied as part of his Eagle scout project. Read More »

Welcome to the February 2020 issue of the Bellingham Bulletin.We've got lots of news and information, as well as some pretty cool ideas for Valentine's Day and school vacation week. Take some time to browse through either the print issue or digital edition below.As always, we try to deliver a balanced blend of feature articles, sports reporting and press releases from local organizations and businesses, along with the advertising that, as a non-subscription publication, is so crucial to our continued success.Without sufficient advertisers, we’d either have to start charging a subscription fee (and lose our "every door direct mail" appeal), or stop mailing the paper directly to every home and business, and resort solely to distribution locations where you could pick up the Bulletin--so much more convenient to just carry it from your mailbox into your house with the rest of your mail.Of course, the best way to help us retain advertisers is to patronize these businesses as often as possible; even if you don't end up buying anything, please let them know that you saw their ad in the Bellingham Bulletin. You could also suggest to businesses that do not already advertise with us that perhaps they should--every referral helps.Please like our Facebook page to communicate with fellow residents in real time. (Simply click on "Like Bellingham Bulletin" in the Facebook plug-in on the right.)

Dear Mr. & Mrs. Seller: We LOVE Your Home! When you find the home of your dreams and you know that others are vying for it as well, it might be a good idea to put some emotion into your offer in the form of a “love letter” Read More »

