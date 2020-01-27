Attn. Homeowners: Register of Deeds Promotes Foreclosure Assistance Programs
Jan 27, 2020 02:50PM
● By Pamela Johnson
Register of Deeds William P. O'Donnell
Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reminds homeowners who are in the midst of struggling to pay their mortgage or facing foreclosure that there are consumer programs available to help them out.
Register O’Donnell stated, “While the eastern Massachusetts economy continues to be on a solid footing, some of our neighbors are facing economic hardship. Foreclosures can result from any number of factors including an illness, a job loss or being on a fixed income.”
To help consumers, the Registry of Deeds has partnered with reputable non-profit agencies by promoting their services when it comes to mortgage modification and foreclosure programs. Consumers can either contact the Quincy Community Action Programs at (617) 479-8181 x-376 or NeighborWorks Housing Solutions at (508) 587-0950 x-46. Another option would be the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division (CARD) at 617-727-8400. “These agencies,” noted the Register, “provide a range of assistance from helping with the mortgage modification process to providing legal services, to staving off a foreclosure, and to offering several forms of credit counseling. For more information on these and other support options, check out the Registry’s website, www.norfolkdeeds.org under the Support tab.”
Register O’Donnell also provided a cautionary note to consumers. “Unfortunately, some unscrupulous for-profit foreclosure relief and mortgage modification companies are looking to prey on vulnerable homeowners. Some of these companies look to charge consumers outrageous prices for services by making unrealistic promises to them. If what they are telling you seems too good to be true, it probably is. Please check out any of these companies before entering into a contract with them.”
Concluding his remarks, Register O’Donnell noted, “While we saw a reduced number of foreclosure recordings in 2019, we recognize that one foreclosure in the county is one too many. The Registry is always glad to help those facing a mortgage delinquency or foreclosure crisis by directing them to the appropriate agency. These organizations are there to serve your needs in the most professional and honorable ways.”
To learn more about these and other Registry of Deeds events and initiatives, like us at Facebook/com/NorfolkDeeds or follow us on twitter.com/NorfolkDeeds and/or Instagram.com/NorfolkDeeds.
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds is located at 649 High Street in Dedham. The Registry is a resource for homeowners, title examiners, mortgage lenders, municipalities and others with a need for secure, accurate, accessible land record information. All land record research information can be found on the Registry’s website www.norfolkdeeds.org. Residents in need of assistance can contact the Registry of Deeds Customer Service Center via telephone at (781) 461-6101, or email us at registerodonnell@norfolkdeeds.org.
Register O’Donnell stated, “While the eastern Massachusetts economy continues to be on a solid footing, some of our neighbors are facing economic hardship. Foreclosures can result from any number of factors including an illness, a job loss or being on a fixed income.”
To help consumers, the Registry of Deeds has partnered with reputable non-profit agencies by promoting their services when it comes to mortgage modification and foreclosure programs. Consumers can either contact the Quincy Community Action Programs at (617) 479-8181 x-376 or NeighborWorks Housing Solutions at (508) 587-0950 x-46. Another option would be the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division (CARD) at 617-727-8400. “These agencies,” noted the Register, “provide a range of assistance from helping with the mortgage modification process to providing legal services, to staving off a foreclosure, and to offering several forms of credit counseling. For more information on these and other support options, check out the Registry’s website, www.norfolkdeeds.org under the Support tab.”
Register O’Donnell also provided a cautionary note to consumers. “Unfortunately, some unscrupulous for-profit foreclosure relief and mortgage modification companies are looking to prey on vulnerable homeowners. Some of these companies look to charge consumers outrageous prices for services by making unrealistic promises to them. If what they are telling you seems too good to be true, it probably is. Please check out any of these companies before entering into a contract with them.”
Concluding his remarks, Register O’Donnell noted, “While we saw a reduced number of foreclosure recordings in 2019, we recognize that one foreclosure in the county is one too many. The Registry is always glad to help those facing a mortgage delinquency or foreclosure crisis by directing them to the appropriate agency. These organizations are there to serve your needs in the most professional and honorable ways.”
To learn more about these and other Registry of Deeds events and initiatives, like us at Facebook/com/NorfolkDeeds or follow us on twitter.com/NorfolkDeeds and/or Instagram.com/NorfolkDeeds.
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds is located at 649 High Street in Dedham. The Registry is a resource for homeowners, title examiners, mortgage lenders, municipalities and others with a need for secure, accurate, accessible land record information. All land record research information can be found on the Registry’s website www.norfolkdeeds.org. Residents in need of assistance can contact the Registry of Deeds Customer Service Center via telephone at (781) 461-6101, or email us at registerodonnell@norfolkdeeds.org.