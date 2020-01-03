Former Patriot Rob Ninkovich Helps Raise Money for BHS Football
Jan 03, 2020 04:33PM
● By Pamela Johnson
written by Eric Onkenhout
Former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich made an appearance at CBD ReLeaf on Pulaski Blvd on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, 12-1, to raise money for the BHS football team.
Owner Joslyn Cochrane did not charge for the event, but as president of the Football Boosters for BHS did ask for donations to help support the team. When asked how this had all come together, she said, "We have friends that are in contact with his people, and we never did a grand opening here, so we thought we would get something going here with him, and he wanted to come." She added, "We wanted to do something like an appreciation back to the community as a thank you."
Rob signed autographs and took pictures. Before the event, Cochrane said, “Rob is very down to earth.” Boy, what an understatement! As the crowd stood in line outside in the 40° temp, breeze blowing as they waited for his appearance, a nondescript Chevy pickup drove through the parking lot, the only signs of who it might be a beeping horn and a wave to the crowd of faithful Patriot fans. “Hope he can find a place to park,” a fan joked.
An hour before Rob’s arrival, a line of about fifty people had already formed. People had come from as far as New Hampshire and Vermont to attend the event, which began promptly at noon and was very well organized and smoothly run. People were let in several at a time until there was no more room, and as people left, more were allowed in.
As people reached the front of the line, a box for cash donations for BHS football was available for those who wanted to donate money. Other types of donations to help the team were also welcome. Rob was incredibly kind and patient to everyone who approached him, especially to the younger fans who might have dreams of becoming football players someday. All those who met Rob were given an autographed photo of him during gameplay.
When asked about what it meant to him to come and support high school football, Rob said, “I wouldn’t be an NFL football player if it weren’t for high school football. You have to support the youth leagues; all the way down from pee-wee to high school, I think every kid should play football. It’s a sport that, unfortunately, is getting a bad reputation right now, but with the proper coaching it teaches kids values such as hard work, dedication, teamwork, and goal-setting. And if you don’t play another snap after high school, it helps you down the road in business and any other venture that you get into.”
Ninkovich played with the Patriots for seven seasons, 2009-2016, winning two Super Bowls, in 2015 (Seattle) and 2016 (Atlanta), and is fifth in tackles in Patriots history. Ninkovich has been working at ESPN since July 2019.
CBD ReLeaf (www.CBDreleafcenter.com) has been at the Bellingham location since June of this year, where they sell CBD products—creams, lotions, tincture oils, capsules, and pet products--no THC. And it’s all organic.