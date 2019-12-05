Bellingham Shirts Available at BHS on SAT, DEC 7, Great for gift-giving!
● By Pamela Johnson
Sweatshirts, tee shirts & long-sleeve tees available in ash gray and white
Be sure to stop by Bellingham High this Saturday, Dec. 7, for the annual Operation Graduation Craft/Vendor fair any time between 9AM and 3 PM. There'll be offerings from local crafters and vendors of all types, refreshments, raffles and more!
Bellingham sweatshirts, long-sleeve tees, tee shirts and magnets will be available. The shirts make great holiday/Christmas gifts!
Can't make it to the event on Dec. 7? Visit www.BellinghamStuff.com to place your order. We'll mail the shirts/magnets to you, or you can pick them up locally at the office of the Bellingham Bulletin and save the postage.