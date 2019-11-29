Owner Chris Lanoue Wears 2 Hats: ADC Septic & The ADC Initiative

ADC Septic serves 29 communities around its home base in Blackstone, has been in business since 1997, is growing at about 20% per year, is available 24 hours every day and has established a non-profit to help those in need.





The owner is Chris Lanoue, a former Massachusetts Department of Corrections employee who retired and started ADC Septic on seven wooded acres of industrial-zoned land in Blackstone. He lives there too, with his two teenaged daughters.





ADC is a full-service septic pumping and excavation company. “We are the only company around here that does everything including inspections, design and engineering,” explained Chris. “We invest in the latest technology and, altogether, my staff and I have more than 100 years of excavation experience.”





“Chris and his team were FANTASTIC,” wrote Facebook posters Paul and Lorie McIntyre of Douglas. “They were professional and courteous throughout the entire project. During times when we ran into severe weather conditions and they had to deal with our very rocky terrain and difficult yard, they never wavered. They kept us informed throughout and got the project done in a timely manner. I cannot speak highly enough of them.”





“Our reputation and our pricing set us apart,” said Chris.





Something else sets his company apart: The ADC Initiative. This is the non-profit Chris set up when his wife, Laura, passed away from colon cancer about five years ago.





He invested in “Big Blue” (pictured above) and had the truck painted cobalt blue to honor the memory of his wife. “Every time this truck rolls to a job, I put up to 5% of what we charge into the non-profit,” Chris explained.





About two years ago, on the day before Thanksgiving, Chris was notified by the Bellingham Board of Health that a family in town was in desperate need. The sewer line had failed, they had no money to fix it, and they had lost a daughter and mother to cancer.





Chris recalled that ADC immediately delivered a portable toilet to the home. They then excavated to determine the problem and found a crushed pipe at the road. “It took us two and a half days to complete and we did it for free. It was a $5,000 job.”





ADC Septic offers full pumping services, Title 5 inspections, installation/repairs, system rejuvenations, maintenance programs, portable toilet rentals, high-pressure water jetting, excavation service, pump replacements and more.





The company has nearly 3,000 customers. “We give them reminders to check their systems and we offer discounts to seniors, public safety employees and the military. We offer full service, and our competitors only pump or inspect,” noted Chris.





His company participates in parades in Blackstone, Mendon and Uxbridge, and ADC supplies portable toilets during the summer on the Bellingham Town Common.





His closing thought: “We will meet or beat anybody’s price and there is nothing that we won’t do.”



