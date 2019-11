2019 National Honor Society Members Inducted at Bellingham High

photo & caption by Amy Bartelloni, Contributing Writer



Bellingham High School inducted the members of the 2019 National Honor Society on Thursday, October 24, with comments from the school administration and NHS officers, as well as keynote speaker alumna Aishwarya Bhadouria.



Newly inducted juniors included Jordan Bain, Amber Banks, Owen Bartlett, Jack Bombard, Siddarth Boppana, Aiden Campellone, Carmella Cole, McKenna Costello, John (Jack) DeMeritt, Lea Dennett, Salvatore (Joey) Esposito, Shui Li Eu-Balint, Natalia Fakira, Abigail Ferrone, Anya Flynn, Benjamin Foley, Anthony Galindo, Kara Gerrish, Aidan Gibbs, Landon Gibbs, Marissa Gibbs, Kylee Goodwin, Cameron Hasselbaum, Jake Houston, Ashleigh Hughes, Emily Janell, Ashley Kates, Ava Laboulier, Sean Lafond, Kaitlyn Little, Thomas Mailhot, Haylee Morrison, Jaden O'Rourke-Nelson, Kelly Ojukwu, Desire Pelletier, Kobe Phewnuandaeng, Tate Pike, Maeve Rose, Alicia Rovedo-Mysiuk, Cole Shramek, Bradley Swain, Meghan Thorell, John Todd, Danielle Villa, Donovan Ward, and Jack Weigal.



Newly inducted seniors included Tammi Brennan, John Buckley, Mikayla Carvalho, Bradley Chausse, McKenzie Goldberg, Elliot Harrington, and Molly Hughes.



2018 inductees present included Erin Bartelloni, William Bortone, Kathleen Brosnihan, Victoria Buddington, Adriana Carneiro, Jayden Caron, Erin Collins, Sydney Connor, Grace Costello, Hannah Cote, Justin Crayton, Elizabeth D'Agostino, Timothy DeSalvo, Jasmin Desrosiers, Matthew Eggleston, Chloe Morgan Fisher, Matthew Fitzgerald, Dennis Fuentes, Jaclyn Gagnon, Michael Gamble, Zachary Giordano, Paige Goddard, Caela Hurley, Divya Iyer, Mark Joseph, Christina Loberti, Kaleigh MacGowan, Kayla Martinis, Olivia McDermott, Kayla Moran, Brandon Murphy, Rose Nelson, Chinaza Ojukwu, Rita Patel, Aysha Luzia Penha, Timothy Perrault, Isabelle Pioli, Bruce Prescott, Gina Priscella, Joseph Randazzo, Amanda Ricard, Alexis Rodriguez, Joyce Rodriguez, Kimberly Rodriguez, Gabriella Roman, Gianna Sannicandro, Ekta Shah, and Dominic Stoppello.