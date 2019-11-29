In the December 2019 Print Edition
Nov 29, 2019 01:00PM
● By Pamela Johnson
December 2019
This month, we had more great articles than we could fit on the pages we could print, (As you know, the Bulletin is advertiser supported, so our page count is limited each month to the amount of advertising we've sold.) At the end of the day, anything we cannot fit in our print edition is posted here at the website, along with updates throughout the month. So be sure to check back here frequently. (In fact, you could set the Bellingham Bulletin as your home page.)
Please support our advertisers, and perhaps a suggestion to advertise might be made to those businesses that you don't see here. Every ad helps us to produce and deliver the best product to the residents of Bellingham. Turns out that, according to a survey by the Master Plan Implementation Committee, the Bellingham Bulletin is the source wherein the majority of residents get their town news.
Below are some highlights from the December 2019 print edition, and below those, you'll find a box containing a small newspaper icon which, when clicked on, will open the PDF file containing that issue. (When you want to exit the PDF, use your Escape key.) Thank you for supporting the Bellingham Bulletin--and enjoy!
Symbolic Ribbon Cutting Marks Official Opening of Intersection at Mechanic & Maple Streets
A dozen or so state and local officials and members of the business community gathered recently for a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony at the intersection of Maple Street and Route 140.
Author Ted Reinstein Highlights New England’s General Stores
Ted Reinstein is an author, playwright and award-winning Chronicle reporter who is strongly passionate about this little corner of the country called New England.
MCAS Results Presented to School Committee
At its October 29th meeting, Superintendent Peter Marano briefed the Bellingham School Committee on results of the spring 2019 MCAS (Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System) tests.
Owner Chris Lanoue Wears 2 Hats: ADC Septic & The ADC Initiative
ADC Septic has been in business since 1997, serving 29 communities around its home base in Blackstone. The owner is former (ret.) Corrections Officer Chris Lanoue.
The Smoking News Opens in Bellingham
A new retail shop has opened just in time for holiday gift-giving. "We offer something for everybody," explains owner Roberta Mastrogiovanni, "including CBD products, pipes, tobacco..."
Ostrander Insurance Offers Help for Battling Surcharge Decisions
One of the most valuable things we offer our clients is information they can use when filing claims. Informing our clients about the surcharge system can have a significant financial impact.
