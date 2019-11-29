In the December 2019 Print Edition





Thanksgiving is over and now it's on to the next one: Christmas or Hanukkah or Kwanzaa or Boxing Day-- or a non-denominational holiday celebration. We at thewish you the best of holidays, in whatever tradition you observe.This month, we had more great articles than we could fit on the pages we could print, (As you know, theis advertiser supported, so our page count is limited each month to the amount of advertising we've sold.) At the end of the day, anything we cannot fit in our print edition is posted here at the website, along with updates throughout the month. So be sure to check back here frequently. (In fact, you could set theas your home page.)Please support our advertisers, and perhaps a suggestion to advertise might be made to those businesses that you don't see here. Every ad helps us to produce and deliver the best product to the residents of Bellingham. Turns out that, according to a survey by the Master Plan Implementation Committee, theis the source wherein the majority of residents get their town news.Below are some highlights from the December 2019 print edition, and below those, you'll find a box containing a small newspaper icon which, when clicked on, will open the PDF file containing that issue. (When you want to exit the PDF, use your Escape key.) Thank you for supporting the--and enjoy!