Pumpkin Stroll Moved Indoors This Year





Walking up to the door of the Bellingham High School gym, you were greeted by witches, ghosts and jack-o-lanterns lining the way along the beautiful autumn trees. Though the day was a little wet and windy, it didn’t stop residents from attending the Pumpkin Stroll with their families.





Friends greeted each other and marveled at the costumes, remarking on how cute or scary they were, as they went around to the different tables collecting tricks and treats. It seemed more than half the town showed up to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company. The room was full of laughter and smiles and kids beamed with excitement and pride as they showed off the costumes that they picked this year.





The kids (and some parents) came dressed as superheroes and princesses, knights and dragons, cowboys and astronauts, cats and tigers, dinosaurs and fairies, and anything else you could possibly imagine, including some creepy choices like Jason, creepy jesters and the undead. There was even a whole family riding inflatable chickens and an exceptionally homemade owl costume.





My-FM 101.3 cranked up Halloween-inspired tunes like Stevie Wonder’s Superstition, Sympathy for the Devil by the Rolling Stones and The Monster Mash. Some familiar faces made an appearance too, including a giant Minion, Dory, Belle and her Prince and even Olaf. They greeted children and offered high-fives and hugs and even took a moment to join in on a Thriller dancing contest that the radio station hosted. Participants received a free ticket to Davis Farm Land Mega Maze.





A creepy skeleton judge donned a gavel to represent attorney Brian T. Salisbury, and other businesses and organizations including Housemaster, livenow Massage, Charles River Bank, Bellingham Women of Today and more lined the gym with tables covered in Halloween treats like candy, spider rings, witches hats, and giant inflatable baseball bats and footballs, which the children promptly made use of, running all over the “free side” of the gym, playing and dancing the night away.





Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes lined the bleachers, hoping for a win. Some were carved and some were painted, and decorations included everything from traditional spooky faces, robots, bears, pigs, sparkles, monsters and more. There were three categories that could be entered into: Adult Decoration, Child Decoration and Family Decoration. Judges had their work cut out for them, because there were many amazing entries to consider.





Taking home the win in the adult category, Shawn Wade won the ribbon for his detailed Urban Air logo carving, which seemed to be dripping a green slime. In the child category, Zoey McKenna won for her monstrous pumpkin, where she made use of the stringy bits inside to resemble long, pointy teeth. The family category was won by Harry and Shawn Gearhart, who created an entire pig family, complete with curly tails made from pipe cleaners.





Congratulations to all the winners – we hope to see you next year!

story & photo by Jennifer Russo, Contributing Writer