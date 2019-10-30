Ve’Lace Bridal Shop Is a Gem in Bellingham Center

written by Dave Dunbar, Contributing Writer





Business is booming at Ve’Lace Bridal by Shadia in Bellingham.





“We’re Number One in New England as rated by Real Brides,” explained Shadia Khoury-Velez, the owner of the boutique in the center of town that carries a wide selection of gowns in a variety of styles, silhouettes, price points and sizes. “We’ve seen about 450 brides over the past year, and we’re growing!”





“I truly can’t say enough great things about Ve’Lace,” reported Facebook poster Jillian Bielecki. “Not only were they so incredible in helping me find my dream dress, but so accommodating and helpful in exchanging a veil and getting accessories. Every time I’m there, Shadia and her staff make me feel like family and truly do everything they can to go above and beyond to make me feel so special!”





Last month, Ve’Lace Bridal celebrated six years in business. Shadia’s boutique is spread over two floors at 11 Mechanic Street in Bellingham. And she has plans to expand next spring to include more room for alterations to dresses and offer customers more space where they will get “one-on-one attention and there is no clutter or interruptions.”





Gowns are priced from $999, and the average cost is in the range of $1,500 to $2,000. “We have a room of discontinued gowns by well-known designers,” explained Shadia, “where something off-the-rack can be purchased for less than $999.”





Sometime late next year, she hopes to open an “outlet shop featuring discounted gowns” in Bellingham or a surrounding town.





“It’s really about the little things,” said Shadia as she shared stories about two recent customers.





“A couple of years ago, we worked with a bridesmaid who was suffering from cancer. We decided to give her the dress.” Shadia recalls that recently the mother of the bride called, shortly after the bridesmaid had passed away, “to say thanks for our kindness and how meaningful that was.”





Another bride, whose mother was diagnosed with cancer, came to Ve’Lace not long ago and wanted to add a head wrap for her mom. “We wanted to create a look, so we worked on the head wrap and decided to provide it at no charge.”





Ve’Lace Bridal is located in the newly-renovated Khoury Plaza, which is owned by Shadia’s father. She says that, over the years, her dad always has made space available for her to expand her business.





Shadia’s education includes a degree from the University of Rhode Island in business management. She spent 10 years with Putman Investments in Franklin managing a small department. In her free time, she began to research bridal gowns for her upcoming wedding. That eventually led to opening Ve’Lace Bridal. She lives in Bellingham with her husband, Jorge, and three-year-old daughter, Dahlia.





Coming up this month are three public shows where “we will set up tables, book appointments, and offer specials and give-aways,” said Shadia: on November 3, the Lincoln, RI, Wedding Expo; on November 10, the Foxboro Bridal and Wedding Expo; and on November 17, Brides & Bubbly at Plainridge in Plainville.



