In the November 2019 print edition

Oct 30, 2019 03:30PM ● By Pamela Johnson
Leaves are drifting to the ground, or have already fallen, leaving the trees bare for the coming winter. It's time to fill all of your bird feeders if you haven't already, and of course, dig out those special Thanksgiving recipes.

Don't forget to stop by the senior center for their annual craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 2. (I'll be there with Bellingham shirts & magnets!)

We're all about making informed decisions, so we've reported on articles that you'll be asked to vote on at town meeting on November 13 (at BHS, beginning at 7:30 PM). Town Meeting is one of the oldest and purest forms of democracy; you have a say in how this town is run, so please exercise that right! Attend Town Meeting and vote!

Best wishes for a Happy (late!) Thanksgiving Day on November 28.
Pam Johnson,
Publisher

300th Anniversary Committee Chair Jennifer Altomonte opened the ceremony

Residents Gather for 300th Anniversary Park Dedication & Town Birthday Party

September 29 was a day of ceremony and celebration in Bellingham as residents gathered at the newly completed 300th Anniversary Park for its dedication, and after that at the Town Common... Read More » 

 

Jim Hastings at the podium during last years Patriots Day program

Change of Venue, Additions Slated for Bellingham's Veterans Day Program

The seventh annual Veterans Day program, scheduled for Nov. 11 at 11 AM at Bellingham High School, will be a bit different from the previous events, but the emphasis and the day’s theme h... Read More » 

 

Ve’Lace Bridal Shop Is a Gem in Bellingham Center

Business is booming Ve’Lace Bridal. “We’re Number One in New England as rated by Real Brides,” explained Shadia Khoury-Velez, the owner of the boutique in Bellingham center. Read More » 

 

Sara St Peter left and Julie Hayes review next steps at the new Amego facility in Franklin

Amego to Celebrate 50 Years of Autism Services

Amego, Inc. of Franklin is well-known (and gratefully acknowledged) for the wide spectrum of services it provides to children and adults with autism in the greater Bellingham area. Read More » 

 

Ghost and Ghouls Ostrander Insurance Quiz

Ostrander Insurance had several spooky claims during Halloween. From cauldrons catching fire to haunted hayrides crushing pumpkins, our office was inundated with Halloween nightmares. Read More » 

 

November 2019

Municipal, Seniors, Life+Leisure, Schools, Sports, Business, In-Print, Community In the November 2019 print edition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

