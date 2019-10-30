In the November 2019 print edition
Oct 30, 2019 03:30PM
● By Pamela Johnson
Don't forget to stop by the senior center for their annual craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 2. (I'll be there with Bellingham shirts & magnets!)
We're all about making informed decisions, so we've reported on articles that you'll be asked to vote on at town meeting on November 13 (at BHS, beginning at 7:30 PM). Town Meeting is one of the oldest and purest forms of democracy; you have a say in how this town is run, so please exercise that right! Attend Town Meeting and vote!
NOTE TO OUR READERS: We greatly appreciate any efforts you make to support local Bellingham businesses--but specially those who advertise in the Bulletin; as a non-subscription paper, our advertisers provide the only operating funds we receive. (Even if you don’t end up buying anything, please let them know you saw their ad in the Bellingham Bulletin.)
Also, if you haven’t done so already, please “like” our Facebook page for updates--you can do that right here in the Facebook widget on the right. We're trying to get over the 2000 likes hump!
Note that you can also add information about your upcoming event(s) in our interactive digital event calendar at right. Oh, and it's free!
Best wishes for a Happy (late!) Thanksgiving Day on November 28.
Pam Johnson,
Publisher
Residents Gather for 300th Anniversary Park Dedication & Town Birthday Party
September 29 was a day of ceremony and celebration in Bellingham as residents gathered at the newly completed 300th Anniversary Park for its dedication, and after that at the Town Common... Read More »
Change of Venue, Additions Slated for Bellingham's Veterans Day Program
The seventh annual Veterans Day program, scheduled for Nov. 11 at 11 AM at Bellingham High School, will be a bit different from the previous events, but the emphasis and the day’s theme h... Read More »
Ve’Lace Bridal Shop Is a Gem in Bellingham Center
Business is booming Ve’Lace Bridal. “We’re Number One in New England as rated by Real Brides,” explained Shadia Khoury-Velez, the owner of the boutique in Bellingham center. Read More »
Amego to Celebrate 50 Years of Autism Services
Amego, Inc. of Franklin is well-known (and gratefully acknowledged) for the wide spectrum of services it provides to children and adults with autism in the greater Bellingham area. Read More »
Ghost and Ghouls Ostrander Insurance Quiz
Ostrander Insurance had several spooky claims during Halloween. From cauldrons catching fire to haunted hayrides crushing pumpkins, our office was inundated with Halloween nightmares. Read More »
November 2019