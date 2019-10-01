Descendants of Long-Time Town Residents/Families & Business Owners Sought for Inclusion in Town History Book





- Have or were you/your family been in business in Bellingham for at least 40 years?

If so, you may be included in the upcoming history book Bellingham: Now & Then, being written by the 300th Anniversary Book Committee.





Please email your contact information to Bellingham Library Director/Book Committee Chair Bernadette Rivard at BRivard@BellinghamMA.org so that you may be contacted for information.

- Are you a descendant or do you know of any current Bellingham residents who are descendants of families who have lived in town for100 years or more?