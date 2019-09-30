In the October 2019 Print Edition

With October comes the fall season, including beautiful foliage, harvest festivals, craft fairs, and, of course, Halloween. As usual, we've got lots of information and articles in this issue of the Bellingham Bulletin.



This month wasn't without a couple of problems, however, so let's get them on the table:



- An important article on the Bellingham Cultural Council's October 15th grant application deadline was inadvertently omitted; we have included it in our digital edition below (see "Bellingham Cultural Council Announces Oct. 15 Grant Applications Deadline" on page 20).



- Some copy is missing from our front page article "Moving Opening Ceremony Kicks Off 'The Wall That Heals' Visit to Bellingham" (between page 1 and the runover on pg. 22), The missing content has also been incorporated into the digital edition below.



- The Robin's Nest will hold its annual Fall Festival Psychic Fair and Vendor Market on Nov. 9 from 10am to 4 pm, and would have promoted it in the October print edition. You'll find that as a separate article at this website and in the November print edition.



We apologize for these oversights. Even after 25 years of fine-tuning the process, on rare occasions, things still slip through the cracks (but never 3 in the same issue before!).



Below are some highlights of this month's print edition. Or you can scroll directly down and click on the newspaper icon to bring up the digital edition.



