Mount Saint Charles Academy a One-Stop Center for Success

“What we’re trying to do,” explains President Alan Tenreiro of Mount Saint Charles Academy, “is become a one-stop center for academic, social, and religious success for students and families in our area.”





Spread over 22 acres in Woonsocket, RI, Mount Saint Charles Academy is a highly rated, private, Catholic school that serves students in grades six through 12. And who hasn’t heard of the Academy’s hugely successful hockey program? But there are many more athletic and academic programs that you may not have heard so much about.





To explore some of these programs, come to the annual Open House on October 20 for “a great opportunity to see our activity fair, which will showcase 100 different activities including gardening, figure skating, campus ministry, and, of course, hockey,” says Tenreiro. And he promises, “No boring speeches!”





“Nearly 100% of our high school students graduate every year and they get into the best colleges in the country,” says Tenreiro. “And our kids finish college!”





The Mount now offers free bus transportation to and from the Academy for Bellingham, Franklin and other nearby towns in Massachusetts. And this frees parents from spending time shuttling students back and forth. Approximately 45% of the current student population of 644 comes from the Commonwealth.





Students are supervised until 6 PM, which allows them to participate in after-hours activities, including dinner.





A new residence hall is nearing completion which will allow students to stay on the campus. It’s two stories high, 19,000 square feet in size and will be fully furnished. From its founding in 1924, the Mount offered a boarding option until 1972 and then discontinued it. It’ll be back later this year.





Tenreiro was born and raised in Pawtucket, where he currently lives with his wife and two children. His son is a junior at the Mount, and his daughter will graduate with the class of 2025. His wife is the director of counseling.









The Academy traces its roots back to the 1821 Brothers in France, and he says that they are still “deeply connected.” The Academy’s 100th anniversary is coming up in 2024.





Business Feature Spotlight by Dave Dunbar, Contributing Writer

