Mount Saint Charles Academy a One-Stop Center for Success
Sep 30, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Mount St. Charles Academy President Alan Tenreiro
“What we’re trying to do,” explains President Alan Tenreiro of Mount Saint Charles Academy, “is become a one-stop center for academic, social, and religious success for students and families in our area.”
Spread over 22 acres in Woonsocket, RI, Mount Saint Charles Academy is a highly rated, private, Catholic school that serves students in grades six through 12. And who hasn’t heard of the Academy’s hugely successful hockey program? But there are many more athletic and academic programs that you may not have heard so much about.
To explore some of these programs, come to the annual Open House on October 20 for “a great opportunity to see our activity fair, which will showcase 100 different activities including gardening, figure skating, campus ministry, and, of course, hockey,” says Tenreiro. And he promises, “No boring speeches!”
There will be tours and an opportunity to meet with parents, students and alumni.
“Our goal,” he notes, “is to draw out the potential in every kid… be a Mountie and you can be anything you want.” He talks about a “special feeling” among students, parents and faculty at Mount Saint Charles Academy which must be experienced in order to be fully appreciated.
“Nearly 100% of our high school students graduate every year and they get into the best colleges in the country,” says Tenreiro. “And our kids finish college!”
There were 118 graduating students in the class of 2019. They were accepted by 196 different colleges and universities and received a total of $15,266,534 in scholarship funds.
The Mount now offers free bus transportation to and from the Academy for Bellingham, Franklin and other nearby towns in Massachusetts. And this frees parents from spending time shuttling students back and forth. Approximately 45% of the current student population of 644 comes from the Commonwealth.
Students are supervised until 6 PM, which allows them to participate in after-hours activities, including dinner.
Tuition ranges from $9,100 per year for middle school grades to $14,400 per year for high school. “We give financial assistance if needed, and merit scholarships are available,” explains Tenreiro. Tuition covers about 65% of the costs associated with educating the students.
A new residence hall is nearing completion which will allow students to stay on the campus. It’s two stories high, 19,000 square feet in size and will be fully furnished. From its founding in 1924, the Mount offered a boarding option until 1972 and then discontinued it. It’ll be back later this year.
Tenreiro was born and raised in Pawtucket, where he currently lives with his wife and two children. His son is a junior at the Mount, and his daughter will graduate with the class of 2025. His wife is the director of counseling.
“As a kid, I worked here in the summer landscaping and cleaning,” recalls Tenreiro. He taught at the Mount for eight years and coached soccer for 17 years. He graduated in 1992.
He graduated from Rhode Island College in 1998 and completed his Master’s in School Administration degree in 2005. He was the assistant principal at Smithfield High School and principal at Cumberland High School before becoming the president of Mount Saint Charles on July 1, 2017. In 2015, he was named National Principal of the Year for the U.S.
The Academy traces its roots back to the 1821 Brothers in France, and he says that they are still “deeply connected.” The Academy’s 100th anniversary is coming up in 2024.Learn more about Mount Saint Charles Academy by visiting its website at www.mountsaintcharles.org.
Business Feature Spotlight by Dave Dunbar, Contributing Writer
Business Spotlight is a paid service which includes a feature article with photo(s) and a 1/4-page ad in the print edition, plus a promoted article at www.BellinghamBulletin.com; the article is also featured for one week in the “featured stories carousel” at the top of our home page. For more information about a Business Spotlight article for your business, please contact the Bulletin office at 508-883-3252 or email@BellinghamBulletin.com.