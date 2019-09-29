Robin's Nest Annual Fall "NESTival" Is Slated for Nov. 9
Sep 29, 2019 05:19PM
● By Pamela Johnson
Come in and browse the wares of featured artists, vendors, and crafters in an indoor Community Market and enjoy psychic readings at the Robin’s Nest's 8th Annual Fall "NESTival" Psychic Fair and Vendor Market.
Featured will be psychic readings with David Erwin, Adam Sartwell, Scot Kowalski, Starra and Lynne-Marie; readings and healing sessions with Brother Granite; Henna by Holly; Aura Photography with the LoonWitch, Sha Blackburn; healing sessions and music with Jenna Greene; Labyrinth Walk with Tracy Andryc from One Path Labyrinths; face painting by Fly Faces; and a visit from myFM Radio Station. Appointments are available for readings by calling 508-244-4881.
Enjoy the day with friends, family and community.The Robin's Nest is located in the Bellingham Marketplace on Route 126 at 799 South Main St., Suites #1 & 9, Bellingham, MA 02019.
A full list of Community Vendors will be available soon, or visa our website, www.TheRobinsNestMA.com.