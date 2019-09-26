Food Drive Set for Sept. 28 at Bellingham Super Stop & Shop

The Bellingham Women of Today, a nonprofit civic organization, begin another fun and exciting year serving Bellingham and surrounding communities by holding a food drive on September 28th in front of the Stop & Shop in south Bellingham from 9AM to 12PM. Donations can be dropped in our shopping carts for delivery to the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry at St. Blaise Church later that afternoon.

The BWOT is a group of dedicated people who support our food pantry, senior center, school groups, police and fire department, and families in need. Some of the activities we have sponsored in Bellingham include our breakfasts with Santa and the Easter Bunny, participating in town Pumpkin Stroll, children’s letters from Santa, Santa’s Elves Project, Easter baskets for Meals on Wheels Seniors, High School Scholarships, and aid for a local Woman’s Shelter.

The Mass. Women of Today state group focuses on ending hunger, and the US Women of Today’s focus is on domestic violence awareness. Thirteen states have WOT chapters and one international chapter in Limassol, Cyprus.

We would like you to join us as we continue to serve our community. We are open to men and women 18 years or older. We meet in the upper town hall, 10 Mechanic Street, Bellingham, on the second Monday of the month at 7:30, September through June. For more information, email bwotevents@hotmail.com